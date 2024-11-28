Senate likely to pass 31 bills in frantic end to year after Labor strikes deal with Greens

Adam Bandt flanked by Greens colleagues after the party struck several deals with Labor to pass a Senate guillotine motion on Thursday.

Adam Bandt flanked by Greens colleagues after the party struck several deals with Labor to pass a Senate guillotine motion on Thursday. Photograph: Mike Bowers/The Guardian

The Senate will likely pass 31 government bills on its final scheduled sitting day, after the Greens agreed to support a vote on 27 bills in return for $500m for social housing energy upgrades and commitments against fossil fuel investment.

While the Albanese government will rely on the Greens and crossbench to pass its Future Made in Australia agenda and a range of treasury and attorney general’s portfolio bills, it will work with the Coalition to pass three controversial migration bills and the under-16s social media ban.

Labor attempted to guillotine debate in the Senate at 9.45am but fell short by one vote, with independent David Pocock siding with the Coalition.

But after a flurry of negotiations, the Senate agreed shortly after noon to reorder its business with the Greens, Pocock and Tammy Tyrrell voting with Labor to guillotine debate on 27 bills, meaning they will receive a final vote on Thursday.

Related: Trump’s Gorka pick met with outrage: he’s ‘as dangerous as he is unqualified’

Labor’s Penny Wong then moved a separate motion to deal with the migration bills and the social media ban on Thursday, which passed with Coalition support.

The Greens revealed they had secured $500m to expand the social housing energy performance initiative to upgrade public and community homes to lower power bills for tenants.

With co-investment from states, the measure could help 50,000 social homes be retrofitted with energy efficient upgrades such as air conditioning and insulation; electric hot water systems, cooktops and ovens; and solar panels and batteries.

The Greens leader, Adam Bandt, said that “Greens pressure works”, helping tenants “save approximately $1,800 a year on power bills”.

The Greens also won amendments to the Future Made in Australia bills to ensure that no support will be provided to coal, oil and gas under that program and the commercial investments and programs of Export Finance Australia.

The government agreed to support Greens amendments to retain the power to override Reserve Bank decisions on interest rates and for the RBA to direct the lending activities of banks.

Amendments to the Build to Rent legislation will increase the minimum lease term that must be offered to tenants in new developments from three to five years.

Earlier on Thursday, the housing minister, Clare O’Neil, stood alongside Pocock, the Property Council and the Community Housing Industry Association to announce changes to the build to rent tax law include banning no-fault evictions.

O’Neil said 10% of build to rent properties must be affordable, defined as 74.9% of market rent or 30% of income, whichever is lower.

Pocock announced his deal with the government included these changes, bringing forward the mandatory food and grocery code, $10m for gene research into invasive species and “two further significant measures that will be announced in the coming days”.

While Future Made in Australia legislation and build to rent tax changes are now expected to pass, the government suffered a setback on electoral law conceding it had reached an impasse with the Coalition meaning the bill is off the table for now.

The finance minister, Katy Gallagher, said the special minister of state, Don Farrell, will instead seek support over summer for a final push to pass donation and spending caps in February.

But the opposition leader, Peter Dutton, told 2GB Radio that he thought millionaires who “might be thinking that they can put $100m into an election campaign” constituted “subverting our democratic process”.

Related: Australia’s mission improbable: crack the genius of Jasprit Bumrah in 10 days | Barney Ronay

“So, I think when people are buying elections, or they’re seeking to influence elections – either for their own ego or because they have an obsession on climate change or whatever else it might be – that’s something that I don’t think is healthy in the system,” he said.

Dutton said the government had “got some internal discussions going on in relation to one part of the bill”, suggesting the ball was still in Labor’s court for a last-minute deal.

The Senate is expected to give a final vote to the below legislation on Thursday afternoon and evening, with votes in the guillotine motions and public positions indicating they are likely to pass.

Expected to pass with Coalition support

The social media age ban for under-16s.

Three migration bills:

The migration amendment bill, allowing Australia to pay third countries to take non-citizens, and supporting the reimposition of ankle bracelets and curfews on people released on immigration detention.

Powers to prohibit items including phones in immigration detention.

The removals bill including criminal penalties for not cooperating with deportation and the power to blacklist visa applications from designated countries.

Expected to pass with Greens’ support

In the treasury portfolio:

Tax and other measures no 1 bill.

Build to rent tax changes.

Mergers and acquisitions reform.

Reserve Bank reforms.

Responsible buy now, pay later laws.

Fairer for families and farmers and other measures bill.

The superannuation (objective) bill.

Three bills validating the imposition of payment surcharges by commonwealth entities.

In the attorney-general’s portfolio:

Anti-money laundering and counter-terrorism financing amendment bill 2024

Crimes amendment (strengthening the criminal justice response to sexual violence) bill 2024

Family law amendment bill 2024

Privacy and other legislation amendment bill 2024

Five bills relating to the Future Made in Australia legislation, including production tax credits.

Other: