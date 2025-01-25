Senate confirms Hegseth to lead Pentagon in narrow vote

ALLISON PECORIN
·4 min read

The Senate, in an extremely narrow vote, confirmed Pete Hegseth, President Donald Trump's embattled pick to serve as secretary of defense.

The vote was 50-50, with Vice President JD Vance casting the tie-breaking vote.

Former GOP leader Mitch McConnell, of Kentucky, voted no. He joined Sens. Susan Collins, of Maine, and Lisa Murkowski, of Alaska, along with all Democrats in voting against Hegseth's nomination.

Hegseth had arrived at the Capitol with his wife and children about a half hour before the confirmation vote was set to begin to witness the vote in person, a rare move for a Cabinet nominee.

ADVERTISEMENT

Hegseth, a former "Fox and Friends" television anchor, was nominated by Trump in November to lead the Defense Department. In the time since his nomination was announced, Hegseth has been scrutinized for a number of accusations made against him, including those of sexual assault and financial mismanagement of two different veterans organizations.

Hegseth has fiercely denied the allegations. He appeared before the Senate Armed Services Committee for a public hearing earlier this month, where he asserted to the panel that he was a "changed man."

"I am not a perfect person, but redemption is real," he told the panel.

PHOTO: Pete Hegseth, President-elect Donald Trump's nominee for Defense Secretary, testifies during his confirmation hearing before the Senate Armed Services Committee on Capitol Hill, Jan. 14, 2025, in Washington. (Evelyn Hockstein/Reuters)
PHOTO: Pete Hegseth, President-elect Donald Trump's nominee for Defense Secretary, testifies during his confirmation hearing before the Senate Armed Services Committee on Capitol Hill, Jan. 14, 2025, in Washington. (Evelyn Hockstein/Reuters)

MORE: Hegseth earned $4.6M in salary as Fox News host in past 2 years, nearly $1M in speaking engagements

During the same hearing, he affirmed his promise to restore the "warfighting ethos" of the DOD, touting his experience in the National Guard.

ADVERTISEMENT

It was enough to win over the support of most Republicans in the Senate, including several of those who were initially skeptical.

"He articulated a clear vision of the Pentagon, and it was clear to anyone who listened that he is going to bring energy and fresh ideas to shake up the department's stagnant bureaucracy," Mississippi Sen. Roger Wicker, the chairman of the Senate Armed Services Committee, said in a floor speech endorsing Hegseth on Thursday. "He will restore a warfighting ethos and relentlessly focused on the military's core mission: to deter conflict and, if necessary, to win a war."

The Senate Armed Services Committee advanced his nomination on a party-line vote on Monday. Then, in a closely watched moment on Thursday, Hegseth's nomination passed a key test vote that set the table for Friday's vote of final passage.

The nomination only required a simple majority in the Senate to advance, and it cleared the threshold narrowly, with only GOP backing.

Collins and Murkowski also voted no on that occasion.

ADVERTISEMENT

In a statement, Murkowski explained that she could not support Hegseth due to concerns about this character and lack of experience.

"I believe that character is the defining trait required of the Secretary of Defense and must be prioritized without compromise," Murkowski said in the post. "The leader of the Department of Defense must demonstrate and model the standards of behavior and character we expect of all servicemembers, and Mr. Hegseth's nomination to the role poses significant concerns that I cannot overlook."

PHOTO: Sen. Lisa Murkowski heads to the Senate Chamber to vote on the Born-Alive Abortion Survivors Protection Act, Jan. 22, 2025 in Washington. (Kayla Bartkowski/Getty Images)
PHOTO: Sen. Lisa Murkowski heads to the Senate Chamber to vote on the Born-Alive Abortion Survivors Protection Act, Jan. 22, 2025 in Washington. (Kayla Bartkowski/Getty Images)

MORE: Pete Hegseth, Trump's Pentagon pick, clears Senate test vote

Collins took issue with comments Hegseth made in the past about his belief that women should not serve in combat roles in the military. Though Hegseth has since changed his tune on that, Collins said she was unconvinced.

ADVERTISEMENT

"I am also concerned about multiple statements, including some in the months just before he was nominated, that Mr. Hegseth has made about women serving in the military," Collins said. "He and I had a candid conversation in December about his past statements and apparently evolving views. I am not convinced that his position on women serving in combat roles has changed."

Trump expressed confidence in Hegseth ahead of the vote on Friday, though he added, "You'll never know what's going to happen."

McConnell, the former GOP leader, and North Carolina Sen. Thom Tillis, ultimately cast votes in favor of advancing Hegseth's nomination in the earlier test vote, and the president questioned whether McConnell will vote no on Hegseth Friday morning.

Tillis said he was still considering the most recent slate of allegations against Hegseth, leveled in an affidavit from Hegseth's former sister-in-law Danielle Hegseth. In that affidavit, which ABC News obtained, Danielle Hegseth attested that Pete Hegseth's ex-wife Samantha told her she "once hid in her closet from Hegseth because she feared for her personal safety" in the home they shared during their marriage. It also detailed episodes of binge drinking by Pete Hegseth.

PHOTO: President-elect Donald Trump's nominee to be Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth meets with Sen. John Cornyn in Washington, Dec. 10, 2024. (Benoit Tessier/Reuters)
PHOTO: President-elect Donald Trump's nominee to be Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth meets with Sen. John Cornyn in Washington, Dec. 10, 2024. (Benoit Tessier/Reuters)

MORE: Pete Hegseth's ex-wife 'feared for her personal safety,' his former sister-in-law says in affidavit

An attorney for Pete Hegseth denied these allegations, and allegations of abuse were also rejected by his ex-wife.

Tillis said he so far has not found credible evidence to back many of the allegations that have be levied against Pete Hegseth but that he's still doing his vetting on these most recent developments.

"I am in the process of completing due diligence on what appears to be the last allegation. All the other ones I couldn't conclude had validity," Tillis said Thursday. "So I'm talking to people that can give me data inputs. It all goes back to the same thing -- first-hand, eye-witness, corroborated account."

Senate confirms Hegseth to lead Pentagon in narrow vote originally appeared on abcnews.go.com

Latest Stories

  • 'People will fight back'- advocates react to Trump's 'war on DEI'

    STORY: Advocates of diversity, equity and inclusion, or DEI, are criticizing U.S. President Donald Trump for shutting down government diversity programs by executive order this week, and pressuring the private sector to follow suit.Civil rights advocates have argued such programs are needed to address longstanding inequities and structural racism, as they give women, ethnic minorities, LGBTQ+ people and other traditionally underrepresented groups more opportunities.Executive orders Trump signed Tuesday dismantled federal DEI programs and placed their employees on paid leave."Could you imagine Biden doing this? I don't think so. I don't think so."He and his supporters say these programs are discriminatory and weaken the importance of merit in job hiring or promotion.Separately, Trump has escalated pressure on the private sector to ditch diversity programs by signing an order that aims to dissuade firms on government contracts from using DEI programs and hiring on the basis of race and sex.One order he signed asks government agencies to name up to nine publicly traded corporations, large non-profits or associations, foundations, and more, which would be targets for what it called, quote, "civil compliance investigations."Cindu Thomas-George is the founder of Shakti Training, a consulting firm that offers professional development experiences that promote DEI. She says she’s disappointed."I'm actually really surprised, because Donald Trump is supposed to be a great businessman. And there have been decades of studies that have proven that DEI is good for business. DEI is not about affirmative action, it’s about helping to co-create a culture and a workplace that everyone can thrive, regardless of your identities."Meanwhile - Dr. Nicole Avant, CEO of Avant Consulting Group, a Black, queer woman-owned company that helps other firms achieve equity, told Reuters that Trump's orders could backfire."I do think that people will engage more in this work because they see he is very explicit. He's not implicit in his white supremacist ideals. It is very much still in your face. And I think that will encourage people to fight back."The order demanding federal agencies to dismantle DEI programs had revoked executive policies dating as far back as 1965, on equal employment opportunities, environmental actions designed to protect communities of color, and "workforce balancing" efforts by federal contractors based on race, gender and religion.Though the order signed on Tuesday says employment preferences for military veterans could continue.Full details on how the Trump administration would enforce the private-sector "civil compliance investigations" were not immediately available.The White House did not immediately respond to a request from Reuters to address criticism from civil rights advocates.

  • Senator Jeanne Shaheen addresses concerns she has with Pete Hegseth as secretary of defense

    Sen. Jeanne Shaheen has raised national security concerns over President Donald Trump's nomination of Pete Hegseth for secretary of defense.

  • Senate advances Pete Hegseth as Trump's defense secretary, despite allegations

    WASHINGTON (AP) — The Senate advanced the nomination of Pete Hegseth as President Donald Trump's defense secretary Thursday on a largely party-line vote, despite grave objections from Democrats and stirring unease among Republicans over his behavior and qualifications to lead the U.S. military.

  • Pete Hegseth Clears Key Senate Vote Despite New Abuse Allegations

    (Bloomberg) -- Defense Secretary nominee Pete Hegseth cleared a crucial Senate procedural hurdle despite new allegations of abusing a former wife, signaling likely support for his confirmation.Most Read from BloombergWhat Happened to Hanging Out on the Street?How Sanctuary Cities Are Preparing for Another Showdown With TrumpBillionaire Developer Caruso Slams LA Leadership Over WildfiresTexas HOA Charged With Discrimination for Banning Section 8 RentersHoboken PATH Station Will Close for Almost a

  • Maine senators Collins, King vote against Hegseth's nomination

    Sen. Susan Collins and Sen. Angus King voted against Pete Hegseth's nomination for Secretary of Defense, but he still advanced to a final confirmation vote.

  • Senate votes to advance Hegseth confirmation

    President Donald Trump's pick for defense secretary, Pete Hegseth, has cleared a key test vote in the Senate, but two Republicans broke ranks to vote against his confirmation.

  • Trump’s Controversial Hegseth Inches Closer to Def Sec Job

    Pete Hegseth, President Donald Trump’s choice to lead the Pentagon, edged closer Thursday to winning Senate confirmation in spite of a slew of allegations that he has abused women and alcohol. All but two GOP senators—Lisa Murkowski and Susan Collins—voted Thursday to advance the former Fox News host, despite allegations that painted him as an alcoholic and serial abuser, including in a new sworn affidavit form his former sister-in-law. Murkowski of Alaska was the first voice of opposition in de

  • Senate Votes To Advance Former Fox News Host Pete Hegseth’s Nomination As Defense Secretary

    UPDATED: Former Fox News host Pete Hegseth’s Defense Secretary nomination cleared a Senate procedural hurdle, pointing to a likely confirmation for one of Donald Trump’s most controversial picks. The vote was 51-49. Two Republicans, Sen. Susan Collins (R-ME) and Sen. Lisa Murkowski (R-AK), joined with all Democrats in opposing the confirmation. Murkowski said in a …

  • 7 Liberal leadership candidates say they've submitted nomination papers as deadline passes

    Several candidates vying to replace Prime Minister Justin Trudeau say they've submitted their paperwork and met the first financial hurdle to enter the race, although it could still take a few days to see who's made the cut. Candidates Karina Gould, Chrystia Freeland, Mark Carney, Jaime Battiste, Chandra Arya, Frank Baylis and Ruby Dhalla all said they've sent in their nomination packages.The leadership race is running on an extraordinary tight timeline following Trudeau's resignation announceme

  • Liberal frontrunners Freeland, Carney submit official paperwork to enter leadership race

    The two Liberal frontrunners expected to replace Prime Minister Justin Trudeau as the next party leader in the coming months, Mark Carney and Chrystia Freeland, have officially submitted the proper documentation to participate in the upcoming leadership race. Ontario MP Chandra Arya also joins them, while Government House Leader Karina Gould is planning to have her papers in by the Thursday evening deadline.

  • Key Republican senators to vote against Pete Hegseth for US defense secretary

    Lisa Murkowski and Susan Collins say they cannot support nominee, raising fresh doubts about confirmation chances

  • Democrats accuse Republicans of rushing Hegseth confirmation despite questions on qualifications, past

    Democrats accused Republicans of speeding up Hegseth’s nomination amid the numerous allegations of impropriety

  • Pete Hegseth told senator he paid $50,000 to woman who accused him of 2017 sex assault

    President Donald Trump’s nominee for defense secretary, Pete Hegseth, paid $50,000 to the woman who accused him of sexual assault in 2017, according to answers he provided to a senator during his confirmation process that The Associated Press has obtained.

  • 9 New Albums You Should Listen to Now: FKA twigs, Benjamin Booker, Mogwai, and More

    Also stream new releases from Central Cee, Ale Hop & Titi Bakorta, Sam Amidon, Khadija Al Hanafi, Boldy James, and Kathryn Mohr

  • Tenant law attorney provides insight on legal options for residents at City View Apartments

    Options for residents at City View Apartments

  • Prince Harry campaigners could bring private prosecutions against The Sun's publisher if police don't open fresh probe

    Campaigners who supported Prince Harry through his legal battle against News Group Newspapers (NGN) aren't ruling out the possibility that private criminal prosecutions would be filed if police don't open fresh investigations.

  • B.C. climate activist couple to live in Pakistan if deportation proceeds

    VANCOUVER — British Columbia climate activist Zain Haq and his wife Sophia Papp are planning to live together in Pakistan if his threatened deportation proceeds on Saturday, and blame his imminent expulsion on bureaucratic failings by immigration officials.

  • Prince Harry cancels trip to the UK after happy news - details

    The Duke of Sussex has cancelled his travel plans to the UK next month. Find out all the details here...

  • Why Netanyahu's political future is as fragile as the ceasefire

    Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu should be flying high. Israel’s enemies across the region have been badly weakened during 15 months of war. Israeli hostages have begun to come home from captivity in Gaza, and Netanyahu’s good friend, Donald Trump, is back in the White House.

  • Firerose Says the 'Truth Is Coming to Light' About Her Ex-Husband Billy Ray Cyrus: 'It's Very Sad'

    The Australian singer issued a statement two days after Billy Ray's son, Trace Cyrus, wrote an emotional open letter asking his father to get help