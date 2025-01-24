Senate is preparing to confirm Hegseth as defense secretary in late evening vote

Lisa Mascaro And Mary Clare Jalonick
WASHINGTON (AP) — The Senate is muscling Pete Hegseth's nomination as defense secretary toward confirmation late Friday, prioritizing his vow to create a “warrior culture” at the Pentagon over allegations of heavy drinking and aggressive behavior toward women.

With votes expected in the evening, the Republican-led Senate is determined to install Hegseth, a former Fox News host and combat veteran, and round out President Donald Trump's top national security Cabinet officials. Secretary of State Marco Rubio and CIA Director John Ratcliffe won confirmation within days of Trump's return to the White House.

Senate Majority Leader John Thune opened Friday's session saying that Hegseth, as a veteran of the Army National Guard who served tours in Iraq and Afghanistan, “will bring a warrior's perspective" to the top military job.

“Gone will be the days of woke distractions,” Thune said, referring to the diversity, equity and inclusion initiatives being slashed across the federal government. “The Pentagon's focus will be on war fighting.”

The Senate's ability to confirm Hegseth despite a grave series of allegations against him will provide a measure of Trump's political power and ability to get what he wants from the GOP-led Congress, and use the potency of the culture wars to fuel his agenda at the White House.

Next week senators will be facing Trump's other outside Cabinet choices including particularly Kash Patel, a Trump ally who has published an enemies list, as the FBI director; Tulsi Gabbard as director of the office of national intelligence; and Robert F. Kennedy, Jr, the anti-vaccine advocate at Health and Human Services.

So far, Trump's nominees are largely on track, though fresh doubts about Hegseth emerged as the day dragged.

“He’s a good man," Trump said departing the White House to visit disaster-hit North Carolina and Los Angeles. "I hope he makes it.”

But Trump leveled criticism of Sen. Lisa Murkowski of Alaska and Sen. Susan Collins of Maine who so far have been the only Republicans to announce they would vote against Hegseth. "I was surprised that Collins and Murkowski would do that,” he said

And Trump raised fresh questions about Sen. Mitch McConnell saying, “And of course Mitch is always a no vote, I guess. Is Mitch a no vote?” McConnell has not said how he would vote.

Another Republican, Sen. Thom Tillis of North Carolina, has also not disclosed his decision.

It takes a simple majority to confirm Hegseth, and Republicans, with a 53-47 majority in the Senate, can only afford to lose one more objection. Vice President JD Vance could be called in to break a tie.

Democrats, as the minority party, have little power to stop Hegseth, and instead have resorted to dragging out the process.

Sen. Chris Murphy, D-Conn., said during the debate there are few Trump nominees as “dangerously and woefully unqualified as Hegseth.”

Hegseth faces allegations that he sexually assaulted a woman at a Republican conference in California, though he has denied the claims and said the encounter was consensual. He later paid $50,000 to the woman.

More recently, Hegseth's former sister-in-law said in an affidavit that he was abusive to his second wife to the point that she feared for her safety. Hegseth has denied the allegation, and in divorce proceedings, neither Hegseth nor the woman claimed to be a victim of domestic abuse.

But Republican senators have stood by Hegseth, echoing his claims of a “smear” campaign against him.

A Princeton and Harvard graduate, Hegseth represents a newer generation of veterans who came of age in the aftermath of the Sept. 11, 2001, attacks. He went on to a career at Fox News as the host of a weekend show, and was unknown to many on Capitol Hill until Trump tapped him for the top Defense job.

Hegseth's comments that women should have no role in military combat drew particular concern on Capitol Hill, including from lawmakers who themselves served. He has since tempered those views as he met with senators during the confirmation process.

All but two Republicans, Murkowski and Collins have stood by Hegseth amid an avalanche of pressure from Trump's allies — and their own fellow GOP senators — to back Trump's nominees or face recrimination.

Murkowski said in a lengthy statement ahead of a test vote on Hegseth that his behaviors “starkly contrast” with what is expected of the military.

“I remain concerned about the message that confirming Mr. Hegseth sends to women currently serving and those aspiring to join,” Murkowski wrote on social media.

Collins said that after a lengthy discussion with Hegseth, “I am not convinced that his position on women serving in combat roles has changed.”

But one prominent Republican, Sen. Joni Ernst of Iowa, herself a combat veteran and sexual assault survivor, came under harsh criticism for her skepticism toward Hegseth and eventually announced she would back him.

“It’d sure be helpful if Republicans stood together to confirm Trump’s cabinet,” fellow GOP Sen. Mike Lee of Utah posted online ahead of Friday's voting.

Hegseth would lead an organization with nearly 2.1 million service members, about 780,000 civilians and a budget of $850 billion.

During a fiery confirmation hearing, Hegseth dismissed allegations of wrongdoing one by one, and vowed to bring “warrior culture” to the top Pentagon post.

Hegseth has promised not to drink on the job if confirmed.

In exercising its advise and consent role over Trump’s nominees, the Senate is also trying to stave off his suggestion that the GOP leaders simply do away with the confirmation process altogether, and allow him to appoint his Cabinet choices when the Congress is on recess.

Trump raised the idea of so-called “recess appointments” during a private White House meeting with Thune and House Speaker Mike Johnson. But that is an extreme, and potentially difficult, step that some GOP senators want but several other senators on both sides of the aisle are trying to avoid.

Associated Press writer Chris Megerian contributed to this report.

