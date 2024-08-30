Senate Pro Tem Greg Treat's son hospitalized due to lingering issues caused by January crash

The Daily Beast

A friend of Mariah Carey’s estranged sister, Alison Carey, is speaking out after the 63-year-old died on the same day as her mother Patricia Carey, on Saturday.In an interview with People, Alison’s friend David Baker said she fell ill about a month ago and “had a tough life.” Baker did not disclose the cause of Alison’s death, but said her passing wasn’t a shock. Baker told The Sun that Alison had “a problem with internal organs.” Baker said he has known Alison for almost a decade and was introd