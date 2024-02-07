Senate Republicans Block Ukraine Aid, Border Security Package They'd Demanded

WASHINGTON — Senate Republicans on Wednesday blocked legislation that paired tougher border policy with more U.S. aid to Ukraine and Israel, just days after it was unveiled by a bipartisan group of senators who spent months negotiating with the backing of the GOP.

The motion fell well short of the 60 votes needed to advance, with only four Republican senators voting with Democrats to open debate on the bill: Susan Collins of Maine, Lisa Murkowski of Alaska, Mitt Romney of Utah, and James Lankford of Oklahoma.

For months, Senate Republicans demanded border policy changes to solve what they called a migrant crisis on the U.S.-Mexico border in exchange for passage of more U.S. aid to Ukraine. But they buckled and came out against the bill this week after weeks of heavy pressure from former President Donald Trump and his allies.

Lankford, the GOP author of the bill, said Wednesday that an unnamed media personality even promised to “destroy” him for seeking a bipartisan compromise on immigration.

Sen. Kyrsten Sinema (I-Ariz.), who helped negotiate the package, could barely contain her anger at her GOP colleagues who voted to filibuster the bill Wednesday.

“After all those trips to the desert, after all those press conferences, it turns out this crisis isn’t much of a crisis after all,” Sinema deadpanned. “Sunday morning, it’s a real crisis. Monday morning, the crisis magically disappeared.”

Sen. Chris Murphy (D-Conn.), who negotiated the border deal alongside Sinema and Lankford, also blasted Republicans for bowing to pressure from Trump.

“We achieved what almost everyone said was impossible — the first serious bipartisan border compromise in a decade,” Murphy said. “Republicans asked for this, and yet within 24 hours, they backed down because Donald Trump told them to preserve chaos at the border, because he thinks it helps him politically.”

Immediately after the vote on the Ukraine and border package failed Wednesday, Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-N.Y.) moved to bring up a bill that includes only U.S. aid to Ukraine, Israel and Taiwan — without the border deal that Republicans derided.

Story continues

It’s not clear, however, if enough Republicans will vote to advance that legislation either. Some GOP senators said that they wanted an agreement from Schumer to allow votes on amendments pertaining to the border before they vote to open debate on the second measure, even though they had just voted to kill the bipartisan border deal minutes earlier. The motion to advance the U.S. foreign aid package without border provisions would also require 60 votes to move forward.

“It would be an embarrassment for our country — and an absolute nightmare for the Republican Party — if they reject national security funding twice in one day,” Schumer said in a floor speech. “Today is the day for Republicans to do the right thing when it comes to our national security.”

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.