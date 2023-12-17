Senate Staffer Caught Having Sex And Filming It In Hearing Room

A Senate staffer is “no longer employed” after he allegedly filmed himself having sex with another man in the Senate hearing room.

“This has been a difficult time for me, as I have been attacked for who I love to pursue a political agenda,” Aidan Maese-Czeropski wrote on LinkedIn. “While some of my actions in the past have shown poor judgement, I love my job and would never disrespect my workplace. Any attempts to characterize my actions otherwise are fabricated and I will be exploring what legal options are available to me in these matters.”

On Friday, the Daily Caller published a video of Maese-Czeropski, one of Sen. Ben Cardin’s staffers, having sex with another man in Senate room Hart 216- The Judiciary Room. According to the publication, it was leaked from a private group for gay men in politics.

“Aidan Maese-Czeropski is no longer employed by the U.S. Senate. We will have no further comment on this personnel matter,” Cardin’s office said in a statement to HuffPost.

Maese-Czeropski did not respond to a request for comment.

Social media users weighed in on the alleged sex act, including former Rep. George Santos, who was expelled from Congress for misusing campaign funds and lying about his resume.

“Having sex in a United States government building and filming it is the reason you got heat,” Santos wrote on X, formerly Twitter. “You being gay and having gay sex NO BODY gives a rats ass… No one is perusing a political agenda, we are just disgusted about your VILE behavior as a staffer to a United States senator. Now you do put a new definition to “Fuck around and find out”! Aidan you will forever be remembered as the Democrats favorite sloppy bottom…”