Senate under pressure to pass tax cut

Trump Zeroes in on Country to Dump Migrants From All Over
President Donald Trump seems to have finally found a country that won’t rebuff his plan to send it hordes of undocumented immigrants who don’t hail from that nation. The Trump administration is working on a plan with El Salvador that would allow the Latin American country to accept immigrants from the U.S. even if they are not El Salvadorian, according to CBS News. The plan would designate El Salvador as a “Safe Third Country” as part of the agreement, pushing the migrants to seek asylum there i
- The Daily Beast
Trump ‘Serious as a Heart Attack’ About Launching Trade War With Canada and Mexico
Donald Trump is “very serious” about unleashing unilateral tariffs on neighbors Mexico and Canada without even giving them a chance to negotiate. Some of Trump’s closest advisors said the dramatic action could take place within days. If he were to introduce tariffs, which could be as high as 25 percent, some people fear it could lead to a global economic crisis and spark a recession. The president’s closest allies in Congress and serving under his administration have called for a ‘tariff-first-t
- HuffPost
Paul Krugman Sounds Alarm On Donald Trump Policy That Will 'Spiral Out Of Control'
It will have “major consequences" for the American economy, warned the famed economist.
- The Daily Beast
Another Country Has ‘First Dibs’ On Greenland Before America: Ex-Envoy
Denmark’s former representative to Greenland has claimed US President Donald Trump needs permission from a third country if he is to fulfill his pledge to take over the self-governing island. Tom Høyem, 83, who was Copenhagen’s top envoy to Greenland from 1982 to 1987, told The Sunday Times that he believes the United Kingdom has legal standing to make a claim for the arctic territory before the United States does. “If Trump tried to buy Greenland, he would have to ask London first,” he said, in
- The Hill
Opinion - Trump tells federal employees, ‘You’re fired!’ But wait — not so fast.
The federal civil service system is designed to ensure merit-based hiring and firing, and protects employees from arbitrary or unjust terminations, with federal employees overseeing essential functions and being protected by legal and procedural standards.
- GOBankingRates
5 Countries the US Imports Most From — and How That Could Change With Trump’s Tariff Plan
As of the latest published news, President Donald Trump still plans to tax imports coming in from the largest providers of goods to the United States. There are many problems with this tariff plan,...
- The Daily Beast
Bill Gates Rips Into Elon Musk for His Right-Wing Pivot: ‘Insane S***’
Microsoft founder Bill Gates weighed in on his fellow billionaire Elon Musk’s international political ambitions—twice calling the Tesla and SpaceX owner’s support for far-right movements abroad “insane.” The billionaire spent the weekend giving interviews for his upcoming memoir Source Code: My Beginnings, which hits bookstores in February. During an interview with The Sunday Times, Gates was uncharacteristically candid with his opinions on Musk’s recent efforts to influence politics in the UK a
- Reuters
Trump directs US government to override California water policies if necessary
WASHINGTON -U.S. President Donald Trump on Sunday ordered the federal government to override the state of California's water-management practices to bolster firefighting efforts. The executive order comes two days after Trump visited the Los Angeles region, which has been devastated by a series of wildfires. Trump has falsely claimed that Democratic Governor Gavin Newsom and other officials refused to provide water from the northern part of the state to fight the fires.
- CBC
Freeland's 'plan to stand up to Trump' targets $200B worth of U.S. goods
Liberal leadership contender Chrystia Freeland released Monday what she's calling her "plan to stand up to Trump" — a policy document that includes the threat of big tariffs on U.S. goods to make the Americans pay if they go after the Canadian economy.Freeland called on the federal government to take a hard line and "immediately publish a detailed, dollar-for-dollar retaliation list" that includes $200 billion worth of U.S. products that could be subject to Canadian trade action if President Don
- The Canadian Press
Trump says Canada should become part of U.S. Our head of state isn't weighing in.
OTTAWA — Canada's political leadership has found rare unanimity in recent weeks: nobody wants the country to become the "51st state," as U.S. President Donald Trump has repeatedly pitched.
- HuffPost
Adam Schiff Names One Reason Trump May Have Fired Several Inspectors General
The Democratic senator said the president "broke the law."
- Reuters
US, Colombia reach deal on deportations; tariffs, sanctions put on hold
WASHINGTON/BOGOTA (Reuters) -The U.S. and Colombia pulled back from the brink of a trade war on Sunday after the White House said the South American nation had agreed to accept military aircraft carrying deported migrants. U.S. President Donald Trump had threatened tariffs and sanctions on Colombia to punish it for earlier refusing to accept military flights carrying deportees as part of his sweeping immigration crackdown. But in a statement late on Sunday, the White House said Colombia had agreed to accept the migrants after all and Washington would not impose its threatened penalties.
- Deadline
Dr. Phil Says He’s Embedded With ICE For Immigration Operation In Chicago
Dr. Phil McGraw said on Sunday that he’s embedding with Immigration and Customs Enforcement officials as they conduct what federal officials are calling “targeted operations” to enforce immigration law in Chicago. In a post on X, McGraw said that “it’s a pretty high risk mission we’re going on. This truly is a targeted ICE mission, …
- The Daily Beast
‘SNL’s Michael Che Has Proof Elon Musk Is Not a ‘Nazi’
Michael Che tackled perhaps the biggest controversy of the week on Saturday Night Live’s “Weekend Update”: the salute heard around the world by Elon Musk at a post-inauguration MAGA rally. “Elon Musk was criticized for his speech at a rally after the inauguration in which he appears to give the Nazi salute,” Che said. With a picture of a Tesla Cybertruck displayed beside him, Che joked, “But come on, Elon Musk is not a Nazi. The Nazis made nice cars.”
- The Daily Beast
Donald Trump Trolls ‘Fake News’ With Plans For Third—and Fourth—Term at Vegas Rally
Like so many high rollers before him, President Donald Trump appeared to be pushing his luck in Las Vegas on Saturday night, in a speech he made at a rally. According to Mediaite, the newly elected Trump teased the crowd by alluding to serving more than two terms as president: “It will be the greatest honor of my life to serve. Not once, but twice—or three times or four times,” Trump said, before clarifying he has—at least for now—no real plans to extend his time in the Oval Office. “Headlines f
- CNN
World leaders tell Fareed Zakaria what they think about President Trump
President Donald Trump seems to think the US is a patsy. Yet, Fareed argues, the US has been the biggest beneficiary of the world order it built after World War II. Now, Fareed says, Trump’s transactionalism could undermine that world.
- The Atlantic
Greenland’s Prime Minister Wants the Nightmare to End
Watching Trump from the future 51st state
- HuffPost
Ex-White House Ethics Lawyer Accuses Donald Trump Of ‘Nakedly Illegal Action’
Norm Eisen also detailed how the president is delivering on a chilling campaign pledge and then some.
- The Daily Beast
Florida GOP Turns on ‘Bully’ DeSantis and Says He Can’t Just ‘Generate Headlines’ Anymore
Ron DeSantis’ waning influence was exposed Monday when Florida Republicans rejected a special legislative session he called to address illegal immigration. The Florida legislature, which infamously operated at DeSantis’ behest in recent years, adjourned his special session mere minutes after it began and rebuked the governor in the process. The leaders then convened their own session to prioritize immigration reform that aligns closer to Donald Trump’s priorities and not those of DeSantis, who t
- BuzzFeed
31 People Who Replied With FACTS To Foolishness From Trump, Musk, And Their Followers
"Another in a long series of moments when he did not become presidential. Or an adult."