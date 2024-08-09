Senator pauses special session on eve of initial property tax debate
There is yet another twist in the Nebraska Legislature's special session to cut property taxes.
There is yet another twist in the Nebraska Legislature's special session to cut property taxes.
On X, formerly Twitter, one person called it "bad improv."
Donald Trump’s advisor Stephen Miller was warned he was close to “defamation” after a bizarre tirade on MSNBC suggesting Joe Biden and Kamala Harris are the “number one traffickers” of “girls into sex slavery on planet Earth.”Host Ari Melber stepped in after Miller launched his rant in a discussion about the aftermath of January 6.Miller, one of Trump’s top immigration advisers, said: “A lot of innocent people, have been persecuted by a corrupt system!”Read more at The Daily Beast.Get the Daily
Trump ranted about bacon and China after a supporter spoke during a Fox News forum about his children's struggles to afford rent.
The former president's son only managed to remind people why the Minnesota governor called the GOP "weird" in the first place.
JD Vance briskly marched up to Air Force 2, Kamala Harris’ plane, planning to give political reporters a show as he confronted the vice president uninvited on Wednesday. His power-play dreams, like most of his chaotic veep run, were immediately thwarted once he realized Harris was not present.“I just wanted to check out my future plane,” Vance told campaign reporters gathered on the tarmac in Wisconsin.He didn’t get the chance to face Harris but said that he “wanted to go say hello to the vice p
J.D. Vance exchanged messages with a notorious right-wing conspiracy theorist asking for his thoughts on a range of subjects including Jeffrey Epstein, according to a report.Messages sent over the encrypted messaging app Signal between Donald Trump’s running mate and Charles “Chuck” Johnson show Vance entertaining conspiracy theories himself as well as expressing doubt that Trump would, in fact, choose him as his VP pick, according to The Washington Post. Johnson—who gave the messages to the new
Donald Trump’s speaking style has deteriorated over recent years in certain ways which are potential indications of cognitive decline, experts say.Speaking to Stat, experts in memory, psychology, and linguistics noted a decline in the former president’s verbal complexity since 2017 which has also been coupled with a rise in disjointed and sometimes incoherent speech patterns. While there may be several benign explanations for the changes, others are more alarming.A previous Stat analysis during
CNN’s Alayna Treene fact-checks JD Vance’s claims about Tim Walz’s military service.
Former White House Communications Director Anthony Scaramucci reacts to former President Donald Trump’s remarks at a news conference from Mar-a-Lago in Florida.
The return of Donald Trump’s Jan. 6 prosecution to District Court Judge Tanya Chutkan has ignited a flurry of activity in the once-dormant case, reviving a high stakes court battle after a series of legal wins for the former president. The case is back in Chutkan’s hands after the Supreme Court formally sent the case…
PALM BEACH, Fla. (AP) — Donald Trump recommitted to debating Vice President Kamala Harris after recently backing out, holding a lengthy news conference Thursday in which he taunted his new rival, boasted of his crowd on Jan. 6, 2021, and lashed out at questions about the enthusiasm her campaign has been generating.
Karoline Leavitt immediately moved the goalposts.
(Bloomberg) -- A group of US House Republicans warned House Speaker Mike Johnson not to repeal the clean-energy tax credits in President Joe Biden’s signature climate law, warning such a move could upend private investment in the sector and snarl ongoing projects. Most Read from BloombergAfrica’s Richest City Needs $12 Billion to Fix InfrastructureNew York City’s Outdoor Dining Sheds Will Start DisappearingThe 5 Coastal States That Face the Most Devastating Flood RiskNew York City Paid $2 Millio
The GOP has been “hijacked,” said the former House speaker.
MOSCOW (Reuters) -Russian forces were battling Ukrainian troops for a third day on Thursday after they smashed through the Russian border in the Kursk region, an audacious attack on the world's biggest nuclear power that has forced Moscow to call in reserves. In one of the biggest Ukrainian attacks on Russia since the war began in February 2022, around 1,000 Ukrainian troops rammed through the Russian border in the early hours of Aug. 6 with tanks and armoured vehicles, covered in the air by swarms of drones and pounding artillery, according to Russian officials. Heavy fighting was reported near the town of Sudzha, where Russian natural gas flows into Ukraine, raising concerns about a possible sudden stop to transit flows to Europe.
The former president has tried to distance himself from the controversial far-right blueprint, claiming he has “no idea” who was in charge of it.
Ukrainian forces launched what appeared to be an unprecedented ground assault into Russia, attacking its Kursk region and drawing the ire of Putin.
The “Daily Show” correspondent put their contradictory comments on full display.
UPDATE: In his first interview since dropping out of the 2024 presidential race, President Joe Biden said Tuesday that he was “not confident at all” that there will be a peaceful transfer of power if Donald Trump loses. “He means it, all the stuff about, if we lose there will be a bloodbath,” Biden told …
Democratic presidential nominee Kamala Harris stopped her fans from getting too wild with their Trump bashing at a campaign rally in Wisconsin on Wednesday.On the second day of her battleground blitz with running mate Tim Walz, when she got to the point in her now-familiar stump speech about her days prosecuting predators, fraudsters and scammers, supporters, like those in Philadelphia on Tuesday, were just starting to chant “lock him up” when Harris deviated from the script.“Well, hold on,” she