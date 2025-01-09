Senator Ruben Gallego on Laken Riley Act as it heads to the house for vote

CBC

Finance Minister Dominic LeBlanc said Wednesday that U.S. president-elect Donald Trump's assertions that Canada should become the 51st state should be taken seriously, after he initially dismissed them as a joke."The joke is over," LeBlanc told reporters in French."The president and his allies continue to repeat this — we know it's not going anywhere — but the fact that he's repeating it, it's not very constructive."WATCH | Cabinet ministers weigh in on Trump's threats to absorb Canada: LeBlanc