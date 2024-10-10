Senators aim to ride optimism into new season

The Ottawa Senators are banking on a wave of optimism to carry them into the new NHL season after a busy off-season that saw the team lock down their starting goaltender, welcome a new head coach and make plans for a new arena.

The Senators made a major splash earlier this week by signing star goaltender Linus Ullmark to a four-year, $33-million contract extension. The move adds stability and high-end talent between the pipes for an Ottawa team brimming with young offensive firepower.

"Signing [Ullmark] was huge for us," said team captain Brady Tkachuk. "He brings that calm, veteran presence that's already made a difference in the room and on the ice. We're really excited to go to battle with him every night."

Ottawa Senators head coach Travis Green yells instructions to his players during training camp in Ottawa on Sept. 19, 2024. (Sean Kilpatrick/The Canadian Press)

Ullmark's arrival comes on the heels of other significant changes for the Senators.

Former Vancouver Canucks head coach Travis Green takes over behind the Ottawa bench, bringing a fresh voice and new systems to a team eager to take the next step after missing the playoffs for the past six seasons.

"It says a lot about Ottawa that [Ullmark] wants to stay here," said Green. "I think we want Ottawa to be a destination place for players. I personally enjoyed everything about Ottawa so far, and it's a great place to be."

A former winner of the award for the NHL's best goalie, Ullmark said he was thankful for the opportunity to build something "long-term" with the Ottawa organization.

"This is not just going to happen overnight," he said. "It's going to be a process, and I'm hoping to be a positive injection into the organization."

'A real buzz' around team

That steady, day-by-day approach will be crucial for an Ottawa squad facing lofty external expectations.

"There's been a real buzz around the team and the city leading into this year," said Tim Stützle, one of the game's most compelling young players.

"With the new coach, the new goalie, and plans for a new arena, there's a lot of excitement. But we know we can't get too high or too low. It's about staying composed and focused on improving every day."

The Senators' loyal fan base has endured a prolonged rebuild, and with the team's young core now complemented by veteran additions like Ullmark, the pressure is on to end the playoff drought.

"We feel the buzz, we feel the excitement, but we also know we have to earn it," said forward Drake Batherson. "This is a talented group, but we can't look too far ahead. It's about taking it one game at a time and giving the fans a team they can be proud of."

Ottawa Senators right winger Drake Batherson waits for a faceoff against the Montreal Canadiens during a pre-season game on Oct. 1, 2024. (David Kirouac/USA TODAY Sports/Reuters)

The Senators open the season against the defending Stanley Cup champion Florida Panthers, but the players relish the early challenge of measuring themselves against the league's elite.

"It's going to be a great test for us right out of the gate," said Tkachuk. "Florida is a top team for a reason, and we have a ton of respect for what they accomplished last year, but we're excited to get in front of our fans and show them what we can do."

Poised to usher in a new era of hockey in the nation's capital after an off-season of buzz, the long-suffering Senators faithful are more than ready to embrace it.

"This is a fun team to watch, and we're playing for the fans as much as ourselves," said Stützle. "We know how much their support means to us, and we're going to do everything we can to give them a team they can be proud of this season."