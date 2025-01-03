Senators Dig Deeper Into Secrets of Pete Hegseth Sex Assault Claim

Senators who will decide on the fate of Pete Hegseth, Donald Trump’s pick as Defense Secretary, are probing allegations of sex assault and financial impropriates made against the former Fox News host.

The top Republican and Democrat members of the Senate Armed Services Committee have requested more information about the sex assault allegation made against Hegseth in 2017, according to ABC News. Hegseth denies the claim.

Senators on the committee have also reportedly asked for financial records and tax returns relating to Hegseth’s time as CEO of Concerned Veterans for America.

The proposed Pentagon chief has denied any wrongdoing.

ABC News said the committee is looking deeper into the much-publicized allegations with Hegseth only able to lose three GOP senator votes to be confirmed to the key Cabinet post in the new Trump administration.

The senior Republican on the committee, Sen. Roger Wicker (R-MS), and Sen. Jack Reed (D-RI), the top Democrat, reportedly requested further documents from the Monterey County district attorney about the allegations made against the DoD nominee.

A woman claimed she was sexually assaulted after meeting Hegseth at a California hotel, but he has insisted the encounter was consensual and no charges were filed.

Hegseth paid the woman as part of a settlement but did not admit any fault —his attorney explained Hegseth entered into the agreement out of concern his career could be damaged if the claims were made public.

The ABC News report said the Monterey DA responded on December 20, saying there was no additional information other than the public police report.

The senators are said to have also asked for more information from the veterans’ advocacy group following a New Yorker article that contained allegations of financial mismanagement.

Donald Trump has maintained his support for Hegseth, who has met with senators on Capitol Hill in an attempt to shore up support before the confirmation hearing scheduled for January 14.