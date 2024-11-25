Senators took down one Trump Cabinet pick. But the fight over their authority is just beginning

Stephen Groves
·6 min read

WASHINGTON (AP) — It's a short phrase in the Constitution, mentioned in passing. But it's already taking on an outsize significance as President-elect Donald Trump charts his return to office.

The withdrawal of Matt Gaetz as Trump's nominee for attorney general dramatically affirmed that the Senate still maintains its “advice and consent” powers when it comes to vetting and installing a president's Cabinet. Yet it may be only a brief reprieve from the intense struggles to come as Senate Republicans try to preserve their constitutional role.

Trump has been making his Cabinet announcements at a rapid clip, often over social media, and frequently catching GOP senators off guard. Gaetz’s selection on Nov. 13, in particular, left Republicans shocked and momentarily dumbfounded. His withdrawal just over a week later came just as suddenly, leaving many grasping for words.

Within hours, Trump had moved on, announcing on social media that he had selected another loyalist, former Florida Attorney General Pam Bondi, to run the Justice Department. Over the weekend, Trump filled out the rest of his Cabinet selections.

The dizzying speed of the picks has given Trump's second term in office a bracing start, a show of force from a president-elect who has made clear he intends to fill his administration with officials who are willing to upend the ways of Washington. His desire to pack the government with loyalists and wield executive power in expansive ways seems certain to result in frequent clashes with Congress, even with Republicans in control.

“From what I’m hearing from my Republican colleagues on everything from defense secretary to other posts, it sounds like they are ready to roll over for Mr. Trump,” Sen. Tammy Duckworth, an Illinois Democrat, said on CBS' “Face the Nation.”

Republican senators are choosing their words carefully as they size up Trump's proposed Cabinet, while also issuing gentle reminders about their role in the confirmation process.

“The constitutional directive is clear, and it does not change based upon the personalities involved,” said Sen. Mike Rounds, a South Dakota Republican. “The way I approach it, the president has a responsibility to make nominations, and we give him the benefit of the doubt, but we do have a responsibility for ‘advice and consent.’”

Gaetz's nomination was sunk after Republican senators had privately become wary of a volatile confirmation hearing amid allegations he had sex with an underage girl. As many as four to six GOP senators were signaling their reservations, according to one outgoing Republican senator, Mike Braun of Indiana, though the number was certainly higher.

With Democrats ready to oppose Cabinet nominees they view as unqualified and extreme, Trump's margin for error is narrow. Republicans are set to have a 53-47 majority in the next Senate, so defections from just four Republicans would mean defeat for any nominee that doesn't enjoy bipartisan support.

Other Cabinet picks also face a complicated path to confirmation. Trump's transition team has so far not signed the requisite agreements that allow the FBI to screen his personnel choices, sending nominees before the Senate without the typical vetting that happens beforehand.

So far, Trump's nominees have included for defense secretary, Pete Hegseth, a Fox News personality who was accused of sexual assault, which he denies; for secretary for health and human services, Robert F. Kennedy, Jr., who has also faced allegations of sexual misconduct as well as concern about his opposition to vaccines; and for national intelligence director, Tulsi Gabbard, a former Democratic House member who has echoed Russian propaganda and talking points.

Those picks fall outside the Republican mainstream and are a notable departure from when Trump entered the White House the first time and mostly chose from the ranks of Republican officials well-respected across Washington.

“The Constitution gives us a role in personnel called ‘advice and consent,’” said Sen. Mitch McConnell, the outgoing Senate Republican leader who will remain in office next year. “My view is that's exactly what will unfold here when these nominees are actually sent forward, and we will treat them like we've treated all others with proper vetting.”

Still, Trump's allies argue that senators need to be ready to confirm the Cabinet, no matter who is chosen.

“The president deserves to be able to put people in place who will do what he campaigned on, which is to disrupt, and the establishment is concerned, and they probably should be," said Sen. Eric Schmitt, a Missouri Republican, adding, “I fully support President Trump's ability to pick his people to go do that.”

After Gaetz's withdrawal, Trump supporters on social media and in activist circles circulated the names of Republicans they believed were holding out support. Charlie Kirk, whose conservative youth organization Turning Points Action worked closely with the Trump campaign, is already organizing a “grassroots army” to pressure senators to confirm his nominees.

That might not even matter. Trump has also demanded that Senate Republicans agree to allow him to make recess appointments, a process whereby the Senate would adjourn so that Trump could use a constitutional power to make appointments while the chamber is in recess. Sen. John Thune, who will take over as Senate majority leader in January, has kept that option on the table, saying he would be inclined to use it if Democrats try to delay confirmations.

It would be unprecedented in modern times for the Senate to step aside willingly to allow the president to make top-level Cabinet appointments. Experts say it would amount to surrendering the chamber's constitutional power over Cabinet choices.

“It’s crystallized the choices for Senate Republicans,” said Sarah Binder, a political scientist at George Washington University. “Who is your loyalty to and how far are you willing to put your loyalty to President Trump above your procedural rights and constitutional powers?”

Yet some Trump allies have also discussed a scenario where the Republican-controlled House could vote to adjourn Congress. Even if the Senate declined to adjourn also, that could theoretically create a “disagreement” between the two chambers, which allows the president to tap a constitutional authority to adjourn Congress until a time he thinks is “proper.”

Still, that constitutional provision has never been tried, and Binder asserted that it would still be within the Senate leaders' ability to promptly call the chamber back into session. But it would also be a further test for the senators.

“A constitutional system doesn’t work unless those in the institutions stand up and fight to maintain their constitutional rights of advice and consent,” said Binder.

___

Associated Press writers Lisa Mascaro and Mary Clare Jalonick contributed.

Stephen Groves, The Associated Press

Latest Stories

  • ‘It’s Illegal’: Rand Paul Breaks With Trump on Two Key Administration Promises

    President-elect Donald Trump has made it clear that he’s looking for yes-men for his next term in office, but Republican Sen. Rand Paul didn’t seem to get the memo. The Kentucky lawmaker spoke on CBS' Face the Nation on Sunday, and firmly stated his stance against both tariffs and the potential of the military being involved in mass deportations. Paul went as far as to call Trump’s proposal to involve the military “illegal” and a “terrible image” while talking to the show’s host, Margaret Brenna

  • General’s Promotion Blocked in First Sign of Trump Military Retaliation

    One of the most Donald Trump-aligned GOP senators blocked the promotion of a top U.S. general over the Biden administration’s botched withdrawal from Afghanistan, according to a new report. Lt. Gen. Christopher Donahue, the last U.S. soldier to withdraw from Afghanistan, was set to become the head of the U.S. Army in Europe as part of almost 1,000 promotions that moved through the Senate last week. But Sen. Markwayne Mullin (R-OK) held his name up in order to allow President-elect Donald Trump’s

  • The Philippine vice president publicly threatens to have the president assassinated

    MANILA, Philippines (AP) — Philippine Vice President Sara Duterte said Saturday she has contracted an assassin to kill the president, his wife and the House of Representatives speaker if she herself is killed, in a brazen public threat that she warned was not a joke.

  • 'Probably Illegal': Law Professor Spots 1 Trump Move That Could Be 'Very Destructive'

    New York University law school Professor Ryan Goodman said the president-elect's reported plan "smacks of political retribution."

  • Vance’s Failed First Test Fuels Doubts About White House Power

    Handed the herculean task of rallying Senate support for President-elect Donald Trump’s bewildering nomination of former Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-FL) for Attorney General, Vice president elect JD Vance came up short. Vance visited Capitol Hill with prospective cabinet nominees including Gaetz on Wednesday and, according to a Wall Street Journal report, performed admirably. By the end of the day, support for Trump’s picks had stabilized. Even for scandal-plagued Gaetz, who is facing allegations of payi

  • Trump claimed Kim Jong Un missed him. The North Korea leader has a different message

    First Trump administration saw angry threats and diplomatic meetings between president and North Korean leader

  • Kellyanne Conway Confronted Meghan McCain at Women’s Power Summit ‘Like in Real Housewives’

    Top Donald Trump confidante Kellyanne Conway confronted fellow conservative Meghan McCain backstage at a women’s summit, witnesses told the Daily Beast. The tête-à-tête was over a grudge Conway has held for many years against McCain, for describing her and her then-husband George Conway as “gross” during TV appearances on The View and Watch What Happens Live. Conway confronted McCain after the two appeared together on a panel at The Washington Post’s post-election Global Women’s Summit. The even

  • CNN Panel Laughs in Scott Jennings' Face as He Calls Trump’s Cabinet ‘Ideologically Diverse’

    Certain CNN panellists seemed to think Scott Jennings was moonlighting as a comedian as he delved into President-elect Donald Trump’s cabinet picks. Trump announced a new slate of nominees this week, adding allies from his former administration and Fox News contributors to his inner circle. When Jennings, however, suggested that Trump had chosen aides from a vast range of the political spectrum, he was met with poorly-suppressed laughter.

  • Afraid of losing the US-Canada trade pact, Mexico alters its laws and removes Chinese parts

    MEXICO CITY (AP) — Mexico has been taking a bashing lately for allegedly serving as a conduit for Chinese parts and products into North America, and officials here are afraid a re-elected Donald Trump or politically struggling Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau could try to leave their country out of the U.S.-Mexico-Canada free trade agreement.

  • ‘You Don’t Care?’: GOP Senator Shocks ABC Host With Take on Background Checks for Trump Picks

    A top GOP senator dismissed the need for the FBI to do background checks of President-elect Donald Trump’s cabinet nominees, claiming the public “doesn’t care” about who’s vetting the people trusted to lead the organizations that enact public policy. Sen. Bill Hagerty (R-TN) told ABC’s This Week that the American public wanted to see Trump’s policy platforms enacted and it didn’t matter who was conducting such checks. “We need to get to work again,” Hagerty told moderator Jonathan Karl. “Making

  • Trump Refuses to Disclose Who Is Funding His Transition

    He is the first president-elect not to sign an ethics agreement that sets fundraising limits and transparency

  • 2 Possible Changes Coming to American Car Prices in the Next 4 Years Under Trump

    Many aspects of the American economy are expected to change following the election of former (and now future) president Donald Trump after his historic election victory. His campaign promises of tariffs, deregulation and tax cuts will likely impact almost every facet of the American financial system. One such arena that will surely be impacted will be the American automotive industry.

  • Trump Treasury Pick Listed His Home for Sale Prior to Election

    Donald Trump’s choice for Treasury secretary made a bold forecast when he and his husband put their iconic pink mansion on the market eight days before the election. Scott Bessent, 62, a hedge fund manager who is one of Trump’s closest economic advisers, and his husband, John Freeman, a former prosecutor, purchased the famous property in Charleston, South Carolina, in 2016 for $6.5 million. The parents of two school-aged children, Bessent and Freeman listed the home on Oct. 28 for $22.25 million

  • White House: Trump Team Still Hasn’t Signed Transition Docs

    A White House administration official says President-elect Donald Trump’s transition team still hasn’t signed the key documents needed to facilitate the transfer of power. Responding to questions from NBC reporter Monica Alba, President Joe Biden’s press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre confirmed Thursday that the president-elect’s representatives still have not completed the necessary memoranda of understanding (MOU) to begin the transition process. “As you know, the president, President Biden, met

  • John Bolton Rips Trump's Counterterrorism Pick: Needs A 'Full-Field' FBI Background Probe

    Trump's former national security adviser said he wouldn't have Sebastian Gorka "in any U.S. government."

  • Trump reportedly plans to kick trans troops out of the military within days of inauguration

    Trump’s actions could eject thousands of current trans service members

  • Republican Senator on DOJ political interference: ‘I don’t think we know that one way or the other’

    Sen. James Lankford (R-Okla.) said he doesn’t know “one way or another” if President-elect Trump and his new Department of Justice (DOJ) pick, Pam Bondi, will apply political interference from the nonpartisan department. Lankford appeared on CNN’s “State of the Union” on Sunday, where host Dana Bash asked him if the DOJ will remain free…

  • Scott Jennings: Mitch McConnell is now a ‘liberated person’ and ‘unthreatenable’

    CNN Senior Political Commentator Scott Jennings and CNN Political Commentators Shermichael Singleton, Karen Finney and Jamal Simmons discuss how Mitch McConnell will adjust to life not in leadership and the potential roadblocks to confirm Trump’s cabinet picks.

  • Bernice King ‘glad’ Trump inauguration taking place on MLK day

    Bernice King, the youngest child of Rev. Martin Luther King Jr., said that she’s “glad” President-elect Trump’s inauguration is on the same day as MLK Day, despite that she didn’t want Trump to win the presidential election, The Independent reported. “I’m glad that if it was going to happen, it happened on the King holiday,…

  • Tulsi Gabbard’s history with Russia is even more concerning than you think

    One expert says her views are ‘so wildly fringe that her potential appointment as DNI is genuinely alarming’, Richard Hall and Andrew Feinberg write