Senators top prospect Erik Brannstrom to make NHL debut

The Ottawa Senators have called up the key piece they got back in the Mark Stone trade to fill in when they host St. Louis tonight.

The team says Erik Brannstrom is being called up from their minor league team in Belleville to make his NHL debut.

The 19-year-old Swedish defenceman and former first-round pick joined the organization last month after being acquired from the Vegas Golden Knights alongside forward Oscar Lindberg and a second-round draft pick.

One of the NHL's top prospects, Brannstrom has one power play assist so far in five games with Belleville and — when his time in the Golden Knights' system is factored in — 29 points in 46 AHL games overall.

Borowiecki, Chabot both out

The Senators said Thursday veteran defenceman Mark Borowiecki was sick and unable to play tonight.

They also announced yesterday that Thomas Chabot, one of the highest-scoring defenceman in the NHL, would miss a few games with a broken toe.

Newly-signed Ottawa native Max Véronneau is also expected to make his NHL debut this evening.

The puck drops at 7:30 p.m. at the Canadian Tire Centre.