Send British troops to Ukraine to secure Trump’s peace deal, urges Jeremy Hunt

British soldiers could be sent to Ukraine to secure its border if a peace deal is reached, according to Jeremy Hunt - CORPORAL NATHAN TANUKU/ARMY

British troops should be deployed to Ukraine as part of any peace deal with Moscow, Jeremy Hunt has said.

The former foreign secretary said sending European troops to help police Ukraine’s border with Russia was the only way of achieving “sustainable peace” between the two countries.

He warned that Donald Trump would be unlikely to do the same with US troops given his continued reluctance to arm Ukraine.

Mr Hunt told LBC: “There is no way that Trump is going to send American troops to do that.

“I would suggest, in which case, the way to make that security guarantee for Ukraine credible will be for Britain, France, Germany and other European countries to send troops to secure that border.

“Is that something that we would be prepared to do? I think after a lot of thought, I would be prepared to do that.”

British troops have already been serving on Russia’s border, including the 19th Regiment Royal Artillery which has been training in Finland - BEN BIRCHALL/PA

Mr Trump will be inaugurated as US president in two weeks, and is expected to push for a deal to end the conflict.

Mr Hunt, who was foreign secretary under Theresa May, said: “Donald Trump has made it very clear that he is not prepared to continue indefinite support for Ukraine. He is going to ramrod a peace through in Ukraine.

“And the question is going to be whether that will be seen as a victory for Putin, what that will mean for Ukraine’s sovereignty and independence.”

He said that Sir Keir Starmer is going to have to decide whether he will be willing to have UK troops on the ground in the face of a peace deal.

Mr Hunt said a potential peace agreement could end up looking similar to that which ended the Korean War in the 1950s, with a demilitarised zone in place between North and South Korea.

It could mean something “fairly similar to the current de facto boundaries, with Russia keeping control of the 20 per cent of Ukraine that it now has control of” if there is a deal to end the war on that basis.

That means “Ukraine’s security will have to be guaranteed” with the help of foreign allies, Mr Hunt said.

The Ministry of Defence has previously said it has considered the possibility of sending British troops to Ukraine to help train its armed forces.

There are already British troops serving on Russia’s border. Sir Keir visited them last month when he went to the Joint Expeditionary Force conference in Estonia.

The UK has been training Ukrainian troops in the UK since 2022, with a small team of British Army medics already providing training inside the country.