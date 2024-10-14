SEND funding is 'number one' ask of government

Gemma Dillon - BBC News
·3 min read
A stone fronted three-storey building in Halifax
Calderdale Council building in Halifax [Stephen Armstrong/Geograph]

Improved funding for children with special educational needs and disability (SEND) is a council leader's "number one ask" of government.

Calderdale Council's Labour leader Jane Scullion said inflation and demand for SEND support is putting huge financial pressure on their budget and has warned it will mean difficult choices.

The authority said it has a funding gap of £15.7m this year and over the next three years it needs to find savings £39.3m.

Chancellor Rachel Reeves said the government was committed to "longer term" financial settlements for councils so they could "plan better for the future and know what resource is going to be available".

Ms Scullion said demand for SEND support continued to grow.

"It has increased and the resources we've got from government in terms of main stream school assistance, special schools and home to school transport just has not kept pace."

She said: "Why wouldn't you want to do the best for children with special educational needs, we want to see those children thrive."

Ms Scullion acknowledged people would be tired of hearing this but inflation also remained a major issue and impacted on energy costs and pay.

She said rising homelessness was also a pressure point for the council's finances and people struggling with rising costs had turned to the authority for help.

'Tough decisions'

Calderdale Council isn't alone in warning of budget pressures in West Yorkshire.

Leeds City Council needs to find £273.7m in further savings over the next five financial years.

Council leader James Lewis has pointed to adult social care and increases in the number of children looked after due to more children with more significant needs requiring care.

Wakefield Council has also warned of "tough decisions" as they face an £88m budget gap over next five years.

The authority said more vulnerable residents than ever before needed support from its adult and children’s social care services- with over half the authorities budget already spent on adult social care and the number of children needing complex care and support at its highest ever level .

Bradford Council has also warned of challenging decisions and announced £40m of cuts at the start of this year and was only just pulled back from the brink of bankruptcy when it agreed an emergency recovery plan with the government.

The Chancellor Rachel Reeves said as the MP for Leeds West and Pudsey she was aware of cuts to services.

"All those things that help build the fabric of our local communities. We want to be able to repair that damage but we're not going to be able to fix everything straight away."

Ms Reeves acknowledged the big rise in demand for adult social care and the increasing demand for support for children with special educational needs and said "'we need to make those services work better".

She said the commitment to "longer term settlements" for council's would make a difference in enabling them to plan better for the future.

Listen to highlights from West Yorkshire on BBC Sounds, catch up with the latest episode of Look North or tell us a story you think we should be covering here.

Related internet links

Latest Stories

  • Donald Trump Calls Kamala Harris the R-Word at Dinner with Billionaire Donors: Report

    The former president reportedly lashed out about donors not appreciating him at the dinner, according to 'The New York Times'

  • Michael Moore Dares Joe Biden to Use ‘Full Immunity’ in Last Days as Prez

    Michael Moore wants President Joe Biden to leave the White House a “hero.” According to the renowned filmmaker, the president ought to take advantage of “full immunity” and pass a “bucket list” of reforms in his last 100 days in office. “With a simple stroke or two of your presidential pen, you can make life better for millions of people in ways you never would’ve dreamed possible,” Moore wrote on his Substack on Saturday.Referencing the Supreme Court’s recent ruling on presidential immunity tha

  • ‘Nitpicking Everything’: JD Vance Fumes as ABC News Host Calls Out Bogus Claims About Colorado City

    JD Vance couldn’t muster up a defense of Donald Trump’s repeated mischaracterizations of migrant issues in Aurora, Colorado, on Sunday, so he resorted to a familiar one for a successful author: semantics.This Week host Martha Raddatz questioned Vance about Trump’s Springfield, Ohio-esque assailment of the town and the subsequent pushback by its Republican mayor Mike Coffman. Trump had claimed the city was “conquered” by Venezuelan gangs, while Coffman said Trump’s descriptions “have been grossly

  • Trump Campaign Is Not Impressed With Kamala Harris’ Latest Dig at Donald

    The Trump campaign lambasted Kamala Harris after the 2024 Democratic presidential wannabe laid into the former president at a rally on Sunday, calling out Trump as “weak and unstable.” Appearing in Greenville, North Carolina, Harris sneered at Trump on a number of topics, including his 60 Minutes interview debacle, his failure to appear with Harris at a second debate, and his failure to release medical records—the latter of which has been a major talking point for Harris over the weekend.“It mak

  • Trump suggests a protester may get 'the hell knocked out of her' by her parents

    Former President Donald Trump called for a protester at one of his rallies to “go back home to Mommy” to “get the hell knocked out of her,” his latest instance of using violent language when confronted by demonstrators. The protester was ejected from Trump's Saturday evening rally in Coachella, California. Trump continued, imitating the imagined mother: “'Was that you, darling?' And she gets the hell knocked out of her.”

  • Trump hears at a Latino campaign event from someone who lived in the US illegally

    LAS VEGAS (AP) — Minutes after Donald Trump delivered his standard warnings about drug dealers and criminals illegally crossing the border during a Saturday campaign event, the former president heard from someone who was once in the country illegally but now plans to vote for him.

  • What we know about Vem Miller, charged with gun possession near Trump rally

    Vem Miller, a Las Vegas resident, was charged with possession of a loaded firearm and high-capacity magazine ahead of Trump's rally Saturday.

  • ‘Saturday Night Live’ Cold Open Pits Donald Trump Against Kamala Harris In A Game Of ‘Family Feud’

    Saturday Night Live mocked Donald Trump’s refusal to do another debate and instead had him face off with Kamala Harris in Family Feud. With Kenan Thompson as emcee Steve Harvey, the cold open brought back the election-season regulars: Maya Rudolph as Harris, joined by her “family” of Andy Samberg as Doug Emhoff, Jim Gaffigan as …

  • Opinion - The 4 reasons Harris is losing

    I have spoken with three Democratic operatives behind the scenes who all believe the race is slipping away from Vice President Kamala Harris.

  • Donald Trump Compared to Hitler After Vowing to Invoke 1700s Law Used to Justify Japanese Internment Camps

    The Alien Enemies Act of 1798, which gives the president power to detain or deport foreign "enemies," could be broadly applied to target any non-citizens that Trump declares a threat

  • Meghan McCain on Harris invoking her father: ‘Democrats want to reinvent history’

    Meghan McCain, the daughter of late Sen. John McCain (R-Ariz.), pushed back against Vice President Harris’s mention of her father at a rally earlier this week, claiming Democrats are trying to “reinvent history.” “Now, I know democrats want to reinvent history and turn my Dad into any illusion you guys need him to be depending…

  • Elon Musk says he will take legal action after California officials cited his politics when rejecting SpaceX launches

    The California Coastal Commission denied a request to allow SpaceX to increase the number of launches at Vandenberg Space Force Base to 50 a year.

  • Moreno's abortion comment rattles debate in expensive Senate race in Republican-leaning Ohio

    COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — An off-the-cuff comment about reproductive rights by Republican Bernie Moreno in Ohio’s tight Senate race has put abortion at the center of debate in the most expensive Senate campaign this year. And that’s just where Democratic Sen. Sherrod Brown wanted it.

  • Kamala Harris’ Doctor Reveals List of Medical Conditions

    Democratic presidential nominee Kamala Harris is in “excellent health” and “possesses the physical and mental resiliency required to successfully execute the duties of the Presidency,” according to a medical report released Saturday by the White House.The vice president’s physician, Dr. Joshua R. Simmons, wrote in the detailed report that Harris is mildly nearsighted and deals with seasonal allergies and chronic hives, but she is otherwise fit to serve.“Vice President Harris maintains a healthy,

  • Meghan McCain Ready To Spill 'Tea' On Dad's Real Opinion Of Harris

    In a Friday social media post, John McCain's daughter accused Democrats of trying to "bastardize" the late senator's legacy for political gain.

  • Zelenskiy says North Koreans fighting with Russians in Ukraine

    Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said on Sunday that defence relationships with his country's partners would have to change in light of North Korean transfers of people as well as weapons to Russian forces in Ukraine. The Kremlin on Thursday dismissed South Korean assertions that North Korea may have sent some military personnel to help Russia against Ukraine and might be weighing a bigger deployment. "We see that the alliance between Russia and such regimes as the North Korean one is getting stronger," Zelenskiy said in his nightly video address.

  • Josh Hawley’s Local Newspaper Declares Him the ‘Worst Sitting Senator’

    A local newspaper in Missouri wrote a scathing rebuke of the state’s Sen. Josh Hawley, calling the populist Republican “quite possibly the worst sitting senator in America right now.”In an op-ed endorsing Hawley’s Democratic challenger, Lucas Kunce, the editorial board of the St. Louis Post-Dispatch admonished the Missouri Republican primarily for his actions during the Jan. 6 Capitol riots.The editorial board wrote that Hawley had a “singular role in spurring the violence” on Jan. 6. According

  • Trump says he recently spoke with Israel Prime Minister Netanyahu

    Former U.S. President Donald Trump, who is the Republican presidential candidate, said he spoke with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu "like two days ago." Trump was asked when last he spoke to the Israeli leader during a Fox News interview that aired on Sunday. It was their first meeting since the end of Trump's presidency.

  • Fines headed up drivers, builders who snarl Toronto traffic

    Drivers blocking live lanes of traffic and builders taking up space in roadways will face increased fines after city council greenlit new measures to fight gridlock on Toronto's streets.The changes are part of the latest version of the city's congestion management plan. Councillors approved the suite of measures this week, including new steps to speed up construction on major streets, better coordination of road closures and increased enforcement against drivers who violate the rules. Deputy May

  • How Saudi Arabia could create a crisis for Russia's economy

    Saudi Arabia has signaled that is is ready to flood the market with oil if OPEC doesn't commit to curbing supply. That bodes ill for Russia.