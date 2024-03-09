Senegal kicks off shortened election campaign after vote postponement crisis

Senegalese presidential candidates launched their shortened campaigns on Saturday, two days after a court confirmed the election would be held on March 24, ending weeks of uncertainty and kick-starting a competition that remains wide open.

Tensions have gripped the country since early February, when a bid by President Macky Sall to postpone by 10 months a vote that had been due to take place on Feb. 25 provoked widespread protests and warnings by critics of democratic backsliding.

Senegal, a country of 18 million, is normally one of West Africa's most stable democracies.

The worst of the crisis appears to be over after the Constitutional Council ruled that the vote must be held before Sall's mandate expires on April 2.

The new date leaves the 19 candidates little more than two weeks, rather than the usual 21 days, to drum up support. It also means that for the first time campaigning in the majority Muslim nation will take place during the holy month of Ramadan, which begins on Sunday night.

"We will have to adapt everything," opposition candidate and former mayor of the capital Dakar, Khalifa Sall, told Reuters.

The campaign period also coincides with the Christian period of Lent.

"But the important thing is we have a date and we will vote."



