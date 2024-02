Senegal leader Macky Sall announces amnesty bill to end election-linked turmoil

Senegal's President Macky Sall has proposed a general amnesty bill for political protesters arrested since 2021, as he holds talks to end fresh turmoil over delayed elections.

The West African nation is facing its worst political crisis in decades after Sall abruptly deferred the February 25 presidential vote just hours before campaigning was due to begin.

The Constitutional Council overturned the delay and Sall, whose second term is scheduled to end on April 2, launched two days of talks to set a new poll date.

He announced the amnesty bill at the start of what he called a "national dialogue" on Monday, suggesting it could reunite the country.

"In a spirit of national reconciliation, I will put before the National Assembly this Wednesday in the council of ministers a bill for a general amnesty for acts relating to political demonstrations that took place between 2021 and 2024," Sall said Monday.

"This will make it possible to pacify the political arena," he added.

According to some rights groups, over 1,000 people have been arrested since 2021 during the power struggle between opposition leader Ousmane Sonko and the state.

Sonko and his party's substitute candidate, Bassirou Diomaye Faye, are both in prison.

Authorities have released hundreds of detainees in the past 10 days.

Cheikh Anta Diop University in the capital Dakar also reopened its campus on Monday after being closed for months.

The idea of an amnesty has proved divisive among both government and opposition supporters.

The February 3 decision to postpone the presidential elections plunged traditionally stable Senegal into turmoil, with four people killed in the resulting clashes.



Read more on FRANCE 24 English



Read also:

Senegal political crisis: candidates snub president's national dialogue

Senegal's President Macky Sall says his mandate will end on April 2

Senegal’s Macky Sall leaves date open for delayed presidential election