Senegal opposition candidate Faye leads initial presidential election tallies

Supporters of opposition candidate Bassirou Diomaye Faye were celebrating in the streets of Senegal early on Monday after provisional results in the presidential election suggested he was ahead of the former prime minister Amadou Ba in the race to replace Macky Sall.

Millions lined up to elect Senegal's fifth president from 17 candidates following three years of unprecedented political turbulence that sparked violent anti-government protests and buoyed support for the opposition.

At stake is the potential end of an administration that has pushed investor-friendly policies but failed to ease economic hardship in one of the more stable democracies in coup-prone western Africa.

Sall, 62, stepped down after a second term marred by unrest over the prosecution of firebrand opposition leader Ousmane Sonko and concerns that Sall wanted to extend his mandate past the constitutional limit.

The incumbent was not on the ballot for the first time in Senegal's history. His ruling coalition picked the 62-year-old Ba, as its candidate.

The election day on sunday went smoothly with no major incidents reported.

Polls closed at 1800 GMT, after which voting bureaus started publishing their tallies.

Former prime minister and the ruling coalition's candidate, Ba said however that celebrations were premature.

(with Reuters)



