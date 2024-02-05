Senegal parliament to debate election delay after police disperse protests

Deputies in Senegal's parliament will meet Monday to consider the postponement of presidential elections announced by President Macky Sall, a move that has plunged the country into crisis.

They meet after a day of violent street protests in the capital Dakar -- during which at least one senior opposition figure was arrested -- and growing international concern.

On Sunday, the government ordered a private television broadcaster off the air for "incitement to violence" over its coverage of the protests, another sign of the mounting political tension in the country.

Opposition leaders have used the term "constitutional coup" to describe the current situation, which they say is an assault on democracy.

On Monday, deputies will vote on a proposal to postpone the presidential poll -- previously set for February 25 -- for up to six months.

The text before them will need the support of three-fifths of the 165 deputies to pass.

Given the political row that Sall's decision has caused and the street protests on Sunday, the proposal does not appear to be a done deal.

Sall said Saturday he delayed the vote because of a dispute between the National Assembly and the Constitutional Court over the rejection of candidates.

"I will begin an open national dialogue to bring together the conditions for a free, transparent and inclusive election," Sall added, without giving a new date.

