Senegal PM Sonko seeks to repeal former president's amnesty law

Senegal's Prime Minister and Pastef party leader Ousmane Sonko (C) addresses supporters in Dakar on November 12, 2024.

Senegal's Prime Minister Ousmane Sonko plans on submitting legislation to repeal an amnesty granted by former president Macky Sall ahead of the March 2024 elections. Critics have accused the law of shielding those responsible for serious crimes – including homicide – from justice.

Senegalese Prime Minister Ousmane Sonko said Friday that his government would submit legislation to repeal a law by former president Macky Sall granting amnesty for deadly political violence.

The controversial amnesty was granted just before March 2024 elections as Sall sought to calm protests sparked by his last-minute postponement of presidential elections in the traditionally stable West African country.

Critics say the move was to shield perpetrators of serious crimes, including homicides, committed during three years of political tensions between February 2021 and February 2024.

But it also allowed Sonko, a popular opposition figure, to stand in the elections after court convictions had made him ineligible, as well as Bassirou Diomaye Faye, who eventually won the presidency.

