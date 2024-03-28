Senegal results show large win for opponent Faye in Presidential poll

Anti-establishment figure Bassirou Diomaye Faye has comfortably won the Senegalese presidential election with 54.28 percent of votes in the first round, official provisional results showed Wednesday.

He placed well ahead of the governing coalition's candidate, former prime minister Amadou Ba, who garnered 35.79 percent.

The victory for Faye, who was only freed from prison 10 days before the election, still has to be validated by Senegal's top constitutional body, which could happen in a few days.

Faye, 44, who has said he wants a "break" with the current political system, is set to become the youngest president in history.

It would be the first time since independence from France in 1960 that an opponent has won in the first round.

Aliou Mamadou Dia, who came third out of 19 candidates officially on the list, won just 2.8 percent of the vote, according to figures read out at the Dakar court by the president of the national vote counting commission, Amady Diouf.

While his victory in Sunday's vote was already clear after the publication of unofficial partial results, the margin of Faye's win was confirmed by the vote counting commission, which falls under the judiciary.

The turnout of 61.30 percent was less than in 2019 when outgoing President Macky Sall won a second term in the first-round, but more than in 2012.

The announcement of the official provisional results seems to clear the way for a handover of power between Sall and his successor.

Presidential candidates have 72 hours after the results are announced by the commission to lodge an appeal with the Constitutional Council.

International observers hailed the smooth running of Sunday's vote.



