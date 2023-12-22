Senegalese PM Amadou Ba named as ruling party's presidential candidate

Senegal's Prime Minister Amadou Ba has promised to lead the country towards "greater peace and prosperity" after the ruling party officially chose him to replace incumbent President Macky Sall.

Although Sall had already designated Ba as his preferred successor, his endorsement was officially confirmed by Alliance for the Republic party delegates on Thursday, as they named him their candidate for the February 2024 elections.

Sall took power in 2012 and is not standing for a third term as the constitution prevents it.

Ba – a former tax inspector – has served as prime minister since September 2022 and previously held the key ministries of foreign affairs and finance.

Speaking at the ceremony in a Dakar hotel attended by the ruling party and its allies, Ba announced: "I am honoured to tell you that I accept to be your candidate."

A crowd of supporters joined the party members at the venue.

Mariama, who traveled to the event from Mbao in Dakar's suburbs, told RFI: “Amadou Ba has been with the President of the Republic for a very long time. I have confidence in him."

“He knows how to do politics," added Papis Dioup, another supporter.

"He’s an intellectual. He knows what he's doing. And that’s why we’re here for him.”

Favourite?

(with AFP)



Read more on RFI English



Read also:

Senegalese activist Papito Kara dies trying to cross Mediterranean

Senegal politicians claim they are being prevented from raising sponsorship for election bids

Senegal begins selecting candidates for 2024 presidential election