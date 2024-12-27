Senegalese PM promises bold reforms in first major policy speech

Senegal's Prime Minister Ousmane Sonko during a press conference to present the governments economic action plan, in Dakar, on 26 September 2024.

Senegalese Prime Minister Ousmane Sonko on Friday promised sweeping changes to transform the nation during his long-anticipated first major policy speech to parliament.

Sonko announced plans to close all foreign military bases and repeal an amnesty law covering political violence that left dozens dead in 2023 and 2024.

Speaking nine months after his appointment, the prime minister pledged to transform Senegal’s governance, economy and social policies under his National Transformation Agenda 2050.

The speech, originally expected in April, was delayed due to a procedural impasse in the Assembly’s regulations and later postponed by early legislative elections in November that gave him a large majority in parliament.

National interests

He vowed to renegotiate contracts in key industries, particularly energy, to ensure they prioritise Senegal’s national interests.

“We advocate for a reassessment of global governance,” Sonko said, calling for solidarity with Gaza and a reorganisation of international institutions.

Sonko emphasised the importance of ethical governance, urging civil servants to lead by example and act with integrity.

He confirmed plans to repeal the 2024 amnesty law, which was passed under former president Macky Sall after widespread political violence.

This will enable parliament to pass the 2025 budget before the 31 December deadline without further debate.



