Senegalese protesters clash with police over election delay

STORY: President Macky Sall announced on Saturday (February 3) the vote would be delayed to an unspecified date due to a dispute over the candidate list - a move some opposition and civil society groups have denounced as an "institutional coup."

In an early sign of pushback against the postponement on the streets, around 200 protesters blocked traffic on a main thoroughfare in Dakar with a makeshift barricade of burning tyres. The crowds retreated into side streets after riot police fired tear gas and started making arrests.