Senior baseball league makes stop in West Palm Beach
One of the largest senior citizen baseball organizations stopped in West Palm for the week as it held its annual fall tournament.
One of the largest senior citizen baseball organizations stopped in West Palm for the week as it held its annual fall tournament.
NEW YORK — To the Yankee legions licking their wounds from their heroes’ ignominious pratfall in the just completed “Checkbook World Series” with the Los Angeles Dodgers, when putting it in perspective their season must still be considered a success. After all, who among them wouldn’t have signed up for a season that ended up with their first World Series in 15 years? For that they can thank ...
NEW YORK (AP) — Gerrit Cole exercised his opt out from his New York Yankees contract, giving the team two days to void the opt out by adding a $36 million salary for 2029, a person familiar with the decision told The Associated Press.
You kind of had to know this was coming. Saturday Night Live -- which featured the real Kamala Harris in the cold open -- had it's usual Weekend Update sketch with Colin Jost and Michael Che, and of course they roasted the New York Yankees fans who grabbed
Wayne Gretzky and Janet Jones first met on the show ‘Dance Fever’ when they were teenagers
This Tampa Bay Lightning forward did well in a fight against this Minnesota Wild forward.
The Edmonton Oilers have won nine of their last 12 games versus the Calgary Flames, including six straight wins on the road
Sportsnet's Elliotte Friedman reported that the Toronto Maple Leafs are interested in trading recently acquired former San Jose Sharks defenseman Matt Benning.
"Who has more Greek in him? The Greek or me?" the candidate asked his supporters.
Kris Knoblauch offered the media an update on the injury status of captain Connor McDavid.
Lomberg makes an impression with a big fight on the ice then an appearance in his underwear on the Calgary Flames post-game show
The Dallas Cowboys are a mess this season -- there's no denying that. You just wouldn't expect Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott to admit as much during a game. But that appeared to be what happened on Sunday. As the Cowboys dropped to
Ezekiel Elliott should be doing everything in his power to keep the job he has but this is his last NFL contract.
LACOMBE, Alta. — Rachael Homan's Ottawa team, which includes vice-skip Tracy Fleury, second Emma Miskew and lead Sarah Wilkes, stole a single point in the 10th end to defeat South Korea 6-5 and win the women's Pan Continental Curling Championship on Saturday night.
Manchester United have appointed Ruben Amorim as the club’s manager and the Portuguese is already working towards a January clean-up. The 39-year-old manager has decided that he wants to get rid of...
The first set of rankings for the inaugural 12-team playoff will be released on Tuesday.
Real Madrid stand ready to make a free transfer offer for Alphonso Davies in 2025.The Canada international looks increasingly likely to move on from Bayern Munich when his contract expires at the end...
Olave suffered his second concussion since Week 6.
This isn't the first time this has happened in the Dominican Republic.
Erin Blanchfield turned up the volume, aggression and damage just in time to get the victory. After a lackadaisical opening two rounds, Blanchfield (13-2 MMA, 7-1 UFC) rallied in the final three of the UFC Fight Night 246 co-main event Saturday to defeat former str
The historic moment put into perspective the unforgettable impact that 'Vinsanity' has had, despite the continued 'frustrations' of some fans.