Senior cat recovering from injuries, seeks new home
MSPCA-Angell is searching for the perfect retirement home for a special 15-year-old cat that is recovering after undergoing extensive medical care to heal broken legs and jaw.
"I appreciate everyone's love and support and respect for my privacy during this impossible time," says Mariah
The former president suggested he may not debate the vice president after all.
Jennifer Zabarylo, 47, was killed at her home on Lady Slipper Way in rural west Ottawa on Sunday evening. Her husband is charged in her death. (Jennifer Edmonds/Facebook)An Ottawa man is accused of second-degree murder after his wife was found dead at their home in the city's rural west end Sunday evening.Ottawa police were called to the home on Lady Slipper Way, west of Stittsville, around 6:40 p.m. where they said they found Jennifer Zabarylo, 47, suffering from traumatic injuries. She was pro
Lady Amelia Windsor turned heads in a colour-clashing wedding guest dress and platform heels - see photos of Prince William and Prince Harry's model cousin.
The first question Robert F. Kennedy Jr. received when he sat down with Fox News Sunday host Shannon Bream for his first big TV interview after dropping out of the presidential race and endorsing Donald Trump was about reported text messages he sent recently in which he referred to Trump as a “terrible human being,” “barely human,” and “probably a sociopath.” By the end of the interview, he was confronted with implicit and explicit disapproval from his own family. Kennedy did not dispute the ver
"He can no longer rely on the juxtaposition of him and Biden."
Fashion model Linda Evangelista replied to Hayek’s Instagram post with three yellow hearts
It goes beyond security concerns.
Former President Donald Trump appeared to undercut his campaign’s efforts to keep the same rules in place for his debate against Vice President Kamala Harris next month.
After maybe getting carried away with the heady blossoming of a bromance for the ages, Donald Trump appears to be rowing back on his promise to give billionaire Elon Musk a role in his administration if he wins in November.In an interview with Reuters last week, the Republican presidential nominee described the Tesla CEO as “a very smart guy,” adding, “I certainly would” in response to whether he’d consider awarding Musk a role in his administration.Just hours later, Musk followed up with a post
Until now, Lt. Gen. H.R. McMaster has held his fire about his stint in the Trump White House. McMaster served with distinction in key American conflicts of the past decades: the Gulf War, the Iraq War, and the Afghan War, but as McMaster recounts in his new book, “At War with Ourselves: My Tour of Duty in the Trump White House,” in some ways, his most challenging tour as a soldier was his last one: serving as the national security adviser to a notoriously mercurial president.
The Trump-supporting ex-presidential candidate’s whale exploit literally stinks.
Tom Cruise and Nicole Kidman’s artist daughter Bella Kidman Cruise, 31, shared a glimpse of her life and passion for music on Instagram as she attended the August 25 concert featuring The Postal Service and Death Cab for Cutie at London’s Victoria Park.
Dustin Grage’s attempt to make a point about the Minnesota governor’s dog, Scout, didn’t go as planned.
Democratic opponent Ruben Gallego says ‘MAGA Republicans’ are ‘finally catching up to the rest of Arizona’
"The more that Trump reacts self-destructively, the better Democrats feel it is for them," Haberman said of the former president.
Brittany Mahomes, the wife of Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes, hit back at social media commentators after she was criticized for liking one of former President Donald Trump’s campaign posts on Instagram.“I mean honestly, to be a hater as an adult, you have to have some deep rooted issues you refuse to heal from childhood,” Mahomes wrote in an Instagram story posted on Friday. “There’s no reason your brain is fully developed and you hate to see others doing well.”Mahomes—who has b
Former President Trump’s campaign is disputing the Foo Fighters’s claim that the use of its song “My Hero” during a campaign rally was unauthorized. A spokesperson for the Foo Fighters said in a statement to The Hill late Sunday the band did not give permission to the Trump campaign to use the song at a…
He appears to be getting more frustrated as the race progresses. This comes as his allies criticize him for veering off message in his speeches.
Angelina Jolie's daughter Shiloh has been praised for her growing "confidence" as her dance teacher reveals an incredible new look at the teen's skills. See the video here...