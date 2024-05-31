Senior Citizen Prom this weekend
This morning, T.A. Walker is shining a light on heartwarming story about a special event that's bringing joy and nostalgia to our senior community. Residents from Belle Glade, South Bay, Pahokee, and Clewiston are gathering for the Tri-City Senior Citizen's Prom. This event offers a unique opportunity to relive the magic of their youth, sparking fond memories and emotional connections. Stay with us as we delve into this delightful celebration and what it means for our seniors.