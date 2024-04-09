Senior Citizens Watch Solar Eclipse From Ohio Retirement Home

Senior citizens at a retirement home in northwest Ohio on Monday, April 8, gathered outside the facility to witness a partial solar eclipse unfold in the area.

Footage captured by Tony Heitmeyer shows senior living residents and staff from Otterbein Cridersville SeniorLife Community in Cridersville on Monday afternoon.

“Staff and residents participated in eclipse-related activities today, including some residents watching the event outside,” Heitmeyer told Storyful.

The next total solar eclipse visible from the contiguous United States will occur in 2044, and only be visible from North Dakota and Montana, according to NASA. Credit: Tony Heitmeyer via Storyful