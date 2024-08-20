Senior Day at Kentucky State Fair

CBC

An Ontario union leader is expressing regret after sharing a video on Facebook during the Paris Olympic Games that's caused discord within the union and has been called hurtful by Jewish members.Fred Hahn, president of CUPE Ontario, said in a Facebook post on Sunday that he understands that a video he reposted on his Facebook feed recently has caused pain among some who viewed it. "I have removed it from my feed because I deeply regret any such reaction," Hahn said in the post on Sunday.The vide