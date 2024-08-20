Senior Day at Kentucky State Fair

Latest Stories
- United Press International
One dead in superyacht wreck off Italian coast; British billionaire among six missing
One man is confirmed dead and a British tech billionaire among others remain missing after a superyacht sunk while sailing in severe weather off the coast of Sicily in Italy on Monday morning before dawn.
- Kansas City Star
At 19, Kansas woman killed ‘sexual predator’ after years of abuse. Will governor free her?
Sarah Gonzales-McLinn spoke to The Star from prison in Topeka. She wants the governor to reduce her sentence because of the abuse that preceded her grisly crime and the ways she’s changed since.
- WPTV- West Palm Beach Scripps
Mar-a-Lago road closure rules are changing. Here are the details
The town manager of Palm Beach, Chief of Police, and Secret Service officials met to discuss road closures Monday morning
- People
Survivor of Yacht That Sank Off Sicily's Coast Recalls How She Used 'All My Strength' to Save Her 1-Year-Old
"I held her afloat ... my arms stretched upwards to keep her from drowning,” Charlotte Golunski said
- The Canadian Press
A German court upholds the conviction of a former secretary at a Nazi concentration camp, age 99
BERLIN (AP) — A German court on Tuesday rejected an appeal by a 99-year-old woman who was convicted of being an accessory to more than 10,000 murders for her role as a secretary to the SS commander of the Nazis’ Stutthof concentration camp during World War II.
- The Canadian Press
Global Affairs says Canadian reported dead after yacht capsized off Sicily
Global Affairs Canada said Monday it's aware of reports that a Canadian has died after a luxury superyacht sank off Sicily during a violent storm, while Italian authorities said they continued to search for six people who remained unaccounted for.
- People
Fla. Woman Who Fatally Shot Black Neighbor After Complaining About Her Kids Playing Outside Found Guilty
Susan Lorincz, 59, claimed 35-year-old Ajike “AJ” Owens’ kids were trespassing on her Ocala, Fla., property and threatened to beat her up in June 2023
- CBC
Liberal Party of Canada, others back out of Capital Pride
More groups including the Liberal Party of Canada have chosen not to participate in events organized by Capital Pride in Ottawa this year in response to a pro-Palestinian statement issued by the organization earlier this month.On Aug. 6, Capital Pride put out a letter stating it was "concerned by the rising tide of antisemitism and Islamophobia" in Canada. Organizers condemned both the terrorist act committed on Oct. 7 and the "endless and brutal campaign in Gaza," which it said is causing the d
- CBC
CUPE Ontario president expresses 'regret' after social media post
An Ontario union leader is expressing regret after sharing a video on Facebook during the Paris Olympic Games that's caused discord within the union and has been called hurtful by Jewish members.Fred Hahn, president of CUPE Ontario, said in a Facebook post on Sunday that he understands that a video he reposted on his Facebook feed recently has caused pain among some who viewed it. "I have removed it from my feed because I deeply regret any such reaction," Hahn said in the post on Sunday.The vide
- The Canadian Press
Wisconsin woman who said she legally killed sex trafficker gets 11 years in prison
KENOSHA, Wis. (AP) — A Milwaukee woman who said she was legally allowed to a kill a man because he was sexually trafficking her was sentenced Monday to 11 years in prison after pleading guilty to a reduced count of reckless homicide.
- People
Teen Student Driver Who Killed His 3 Friends in Fatal Crash Sentenced to Prison: ‘Ruined Our Family’
Jake Loy, 19, has been sentenced to four years and eight months in prison following the 2022 crash that killed his 16-year-old friends
- People
Court Docs Reveal Matthew Perry’s Last Words to Assistant Before Ketamine Shot that Killed Him
Five people were arrested in connection with Matthew Perry's October 2023 death
- PA Media: UK News
Speeding learner driver who killed three friends in crash jailed
Jake Loy, now 19, lost control of the Honda Civic in March 2022, killing passengers Tyler Johnston, Ian Cannon and Finlay Johns, all 16.
- CBC
79-year-old who drove into girl guides, killing 8-year-old in London, sentenced to 2 years of house arrest
The 79-year-old London, Ont., woman convicted of driving her car into a troop of girl guides, killing an eight-year-old girl and injuring seven others in 2021, was sentenced Tuesday to two years less a day of house arrest, followed by three years of probation that includes a driving ban.Petronella McNorgan, a 79-year-old retired teacher, was convicted in April of one count of criminal negligence causing death and seven counts of criminal negligence causing bodily harm. A publication ban is in pl
- BBC
Woman admits being part of monkey torture network
A court heard Adriana Orme played a major role in an online group that paid for baby monkeys to be taken from their mothers.
- USA TODAY
4 children, ages 11-14, shot while driving around in stolen car in Minneapolis, police say
Four children were shot while they were driving around in a stolen car, Minneapolis police say The children were between 11 and 14 years old.
- Reuters
Russian court upholds sentence of jailed US soldier Gordon Black
Gordon Black, a 34-year-old U.S. staff sergeant, was detained on May 2 in Russia's far eastern city of Vladivostok after an argument with his girlfriend, Alexandra Vashchuk, whom he had met while in South Korea. A panel of judges in the Primorsky Krai Court considered Black's appeal of the verdict from a Vladivostok district court but left it unchanged, the court said in statement in a social media post. Black's defence argued in its appeal that the original verdict was illegal and unfair, and asked for a new trial, Russia's RIA state news agency reported earlier.
- CBC
'She only saw the good in people': 18-year-old Wolseley, Sask., shooting victim mourned
Wolseley, Sask., residents are mourning the death of community member shot dead on her 18th birthday.An RCMP news release says officers from the Indian Head detachment responding to a shooting at a home in Wolseley around 4 a.m. CST on Sunday. They found Windigo injured and she was pronounced dead by EMS at the scene. In a post on Facebook, Keilia's mother Kristen Windigo described her daughter as a beacon of hope, strength and positivity."Keilia was such an amazing daughter, sister, cousin, nie
- NextShark
Two arrested in Washington home invasion ring linked to murder of Asian photographer
On Thursday, the Snohomish County Sheriff’s Office announced the arrests of two suspects, Kevin Thissel, 28, and Chris Johnson, 23, in connection with a home invasion ring in western Washington, believed to be responsible for the 2022 murder of Irah Sok during a break-in in South Everett. The suspects also ransacked the home, stealing luxury items before fleeing the scene. Charges: The suspects, charged with multiple felonies including first-degree murder and kidnapping, are part of a larger criminal group targeting Asian families in King, Snohomish and Skagit Counties.
- CBC
Kayak, cellphone, life-jacket found in search for woman at Halifax park
First responders resumed their search Monday for a 26-year-old woman who was kayaking at Long Lake Provincial Park in Halifax on Sunday afternoon.On Monday morning, Halifax Regional Police said Jashansdeep Kaur's kayak, life-jacket and cellphone had been located, and ground search and rescue teams were still scouring the popular recreational park located roughly seven kilometres southwest of the city's downtown.An officer on scene said it was a sit-on-top kayak, meaning its seat is on top and ab