Senior Oxford academics ‘worsening anti-Semitism on campus’, report claims

A man wearing a kippa passes a ‘Jews for a free Palestine’ banner at the pro-Palestinian encampment at Oxford - Adrian Dennis/AFP via Getty Images

Pro-Palestine academics are contributing to anti-Semitism at the University of Oxford, a report has claimed.

The research by the Institute for the Study of Global Antisemitism and Policy (ISGAP) concludes pro-Palestinian sentiments among academics may be encouraging anti-Semitic abuse at the university.

The think tank also claimed there was a “lack of academic balance” in teaching on Israel and Palestine at the university.

It pointed to remarks by Prof Avi Shlaim, an emeritus fellow at St Antony’s College, in which he described the Oct 7 terror attack as a “powerful message” that showed “the Palestinian resistance is not dead”.

“Hamas is the only Palestinian group that stands for resistance to the Israeli occupation and by launching the attack on Oct 7, Hamas sent a powerful message that the Palestinians will not be sidelined [and] that the Palestinian resistance is not dead,” he said.

In July 2024, Prof Shlaim, who is British-Israeli, was filmed giving a speech at the pro-Palestine encampment at Oxford during which he wore a shirt bearing the phrase: “From the river to the sea.”

The slogan is viewed by many as anti-Semitic because it implies that the state of Israel should cease to exist.

Prof Shlaim told The Telegraph: “To say that the Hamas attack sent a powerful message in no way legitimises it. It is a simple statement of fact.

“By ‘from the river to the sea’, I mean that all the people who live in this space should enjoy freedom and equal rights. Is there any evidence that my presence in Oxford may appear to inspire anti-Semitism?”

Prof Avi Shlaim has denied suggestions of anti-Semitism - Colin McPherson/Corbis via Getty Images

The report also highlighted remarks by Dr Usaama al-Azami, a former lecturer at Oxford’s Faculty of Asian and Middle Eastern Studies, who wrote in 2022 that Yusuf al-Qaradawi, the spiritual leader of the Muslim Brotherhood, was “probably the most prominent and vocal scholar to advocate for Palestinian liberation from Israeli occupation”.

Al-Qaradawi, who died in 2022, had described the Holocaust as “divine punishment”, and he was refused entry to Britain in 2008.

A spokesman for the University of Oxford said: “Neither Dr Al-Azami nor Prof Shlaim are University employees, with Dr Al-Azami leaving the University in 2023 and Prof Shlaim retiring in 2011.”

Dr Usaama al-Azami left Oxford in 2023

The report argues that the presence of pro-Palestinian academics at Oxford “appears to inspire” anti-Semitic incidents, with an open letter to the university in May last year claiming there had been 102 such incidents since Oct 7.

It is understood that the university disputes the accuracy of this figure.

The report also criticised the university for accepting donations from donors based in or linked to Qatar, where senior Hamas figures live.

And it recommended that the university investigates Prof Shlaim and Dr Al-Azami for their remarks, as well as creating an office or ombudsman for “Jewish and Israeli student welfare” and introducing “a transparent reporting system for all foreign donations, especially from countries with known ties to extremist ideologies”.

It also demanded a “review” of curricula offered at Oxford to ensure they “provide a balanced perspective and do not promote extremist ideologies”.

‘A serious threat to UK academia’

Dr Charles Asher Small, executive director of ISGAP, said: “It is imperative that universities take decisive action to cut ties with entities linked to these extremist agendas and uphold the values of democracy, human rights, and academic independence.

“Anti-Semitism is not just a threat to Jewish communities – it is a serious threat to UK academia.”

The Oxford spokesman said donors had “no say in setting the research and teaching programmes of the posts or infrastructure they fund” and added that “a large range of actions” had been introduced in the last year to “strengthen our response to harassment and discrimination”.

“Oxford University thoroughly rejects and condemns anti-Semitism, and has clear policies spelling out there is no place for unlawful discrimination of any kind here,” the spokesman said.

“We are committed to ensuring that all students feel safe and included, and we investigate all formal complaints made about harassment or discrimination at the university.

“We have been in active conversation with the authors of the open letter first submitted last May about their concerns, and to offer them further support.”

Dr Al-Azami was approached for comment.