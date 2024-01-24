Senior Tories condemn Sir Simon Clarke's 'dangerous, reckless, selfish' call to oust Sunak

Sir Simon Clarke wrote that the Tories will face an electoral ‘massacre’ at the general election unless Rishi Sunak is replaced - AARON CHOWN/PA WIRE

Senior Tory MPs have rounded on Sir Simon Clarke after becoming the second Tory backbencher to publicly urge Rishi Sunak to resign.

The former Cabinet minister said in a piece for The Telegraph that Mr Sunak must be replaced or the Tories will face an electoral “massacre” at the next general election.

But a series of current and former ministers publicly rejected Sir Simon’s challenge to the Prime Minister’s authority as they rallied round Mr Sunak.

Tobias Ellwood, the former minister, accused Sir Simon of “throwing his teddies in the corner”, labelling the intervention “dangerous, reckless, selfish” and “defeatist”.

“We are just moving into calmer waters thanks to the leadership of Rishi Sunak,” Mr Ellwood told Sky News.

“It’s been a bumpy couple of years and now he is doing this, throwing his teddies in the corner because his choice of prime minister is no longer in No 10.

“It is not only dangerous, reckless, selfish, it is also defeatist because what the electorate want to see, they want to see leadership, they want to see a good manifesto with policies in it, but they also want to see unity.”

Dame Priti Patel, a former home secretary and Boris Johnson loyalist who wanted Mr Johnson to return as prime minister after Liz Truss’s resignation, accused Mr Clarke of “facile and divisive self-indulgence”.

Writing on X, formerly Twitter, Dame Priti said: “At this critical time for our country, with challenges at home and abroad, our party must focus on the people we serve and deliver for the country.

“Engaging in facile and divisive self-indulgence only serves our opponents, it’s time to unite and get on with the job.”

Liam Fox, a former defence secretary who has been the MP for North Somerset since 1992, said: “This is not the time for self-indulgence and tribalism in the party.

“Those who have an agenda to destabilise the government in an election year should understand the consequences.

“Having been on the front bench for all 13 years in opposition, it is a miserable place. Be warned.”

Story continues

Responding to reports that Mr Clarke would call for Mr Sunak’s resignation, David Davis, a former Brexit minister, wrote on social media “this is getting silly”.

Mr Davis added: “The party and the country are sick and tired of MPs putting their own leadership ambitions ahead of the UK’s best interests.

“It is really about time that these people realise they have a duty to the country that is greater than their personal leadership ambitions.”

In a WhatsApp discussion first reported by The Times, Andrew Bowie, the nuclear minister, told critics to “get a f------ grip”, adding: “Can we, for more than five minutes, dispense with the civil war and leadership speculation?”

Andrew Percy, a backbench Tory MP, added: “We are months away from an election. The idea that another leadership psychodrama will help any Tory MPs is for the birds.”

Dame Jackie Doyle-Price, who served as a minister under Liz Truss, said the public expected the party to be “behaving like grown-ups”, adding: “The best thing any of us can do about tonight’s report is not engage with it.”