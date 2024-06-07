Senior Tory adviser quits over Sunak D-Day row

Ian Acheson, an adviser to Michael Gove, said the Prime Minister's decision to leave the D-Day event was a 'colossal act of disrespect'

A leading adviser to Michael Gove has quit the Tory party over Rishi Sunak’s “cynical” decision to leave D-Day commemorations early.

Ian Acheson, who has advised the communities secretary on extremism, said the Prime Minister’s choice to leave for an election TV interview was a “colossal act of disrespect” to the war veterans on what could be the last event they attend.

In his resignation letter, seen by The Telegraph, Mr Acheson, a former prison governor, said: “It was an act of either colossal stupidity or cynical calculation.

“Either way, it revealed to me that while I still embrace a conservative philosophy, I am no longer willing to have it outsourced to a bunch of mendacious, incompetent and disreputable clowns.

“Country before party. Always.”

He said Mr Sunak’s act was the “straw that broke the camel’s back” amid his growing frustration with the Government’s handling of the criminal justice system.

The Prime Minister left the commemorations to do an interview with ITV, in which he defended his highly-contested claim that Labour’s policies would see voters facing a £2,000 tax rise.

Mr Acheson, whose uncle fought in the Second World War as a Desert Rat, said: “I don’t want to associate myself with a party that conducts itself in this way.

“Electioneering ahead of a solemn commemoration of those who gave so much for the freedoms we enjoy today is simply unforgivable.

“And, I might add, alien to the core values of the party I joined.”

He added: “These guys are not going to be around for the next anniversary. For him to decide to go back to pre-record an interview defending the indefensible is simply unforgivable.”

Mr Acheson advised Mr Gove on his plans to crackdown on extremists by setting out a new definition of non-violent extremism that would be used to identify and publish a list of Islamist and far-Right groups.

He was also commissioned by the Levelling Up Secretary to carry out an independent review into the threats from extremism in prisons and produce a major investigation into the crisis facing jails for former Tory leader Sir Iain Duncan Smith’s Centre for Social Justice.

He is a senior advisor to the Counter Extremism Project and a visiting professor at Staffordshire University.

Mr Acheson was a governor in the prison service for nine years as well as a senior civil servant and executive director of the equality and human rights commission.