Seniors Enjoy Solar Eclipse Show

Mississauga city council is trying to help about 200 seniors who are being evicted from their retirement residence to make way for a private housing development.Residents of 188 units at Chartwell Heritage Glen Retirement Residence received eviction notices in March, telling them the residence was permanently closing and they would have to move out by the end of July.The retirement residence offers seniors a variety of living arrangements, from independent living to assisted living, with staff p