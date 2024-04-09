Seniors priced out at mobile home park
Seniors living at the Skyline Ranch Country Club said they will likely leave the mobile home park soon because of drastic rent increase.
“I freaking know what I’m talking about.”
After five straight holds of the Bank of Canada's key interest rate that followed its hiking cycle of more than a year, economists say a rebound awaits the national housing market — but don't expect a big surge just yet. The central bank is expected to again hold its key rate steady when it announces its decision Wednesday, but it's unclear what direction it will take next. With modest cuts likely in store later this year — some forecasts call for those to begin as soon as June — it could take m
Mississauga city council is trying to help about 200 seniors who are being evicted from their retirement residence to make way for a private housing development.Residents of 188 units at Chartwell Heritage Glen Retirement Residence received eviction notices in March, telling them the residence was permanently closing and they would have to move out by the end of July.The retirement residence offers seniors a variety of living arrangements, from independent living to assisted living, with staff p
"The past few months have been both the happiest and the darkest of our entire lives," DiBease said.
If you bought a home in 2023, it's likely that you paid more and locked in a much higher interest rate than you would have liked -- and you're probably hoping to see your home appreciate quickly to...
Under the deal, Blackstone will pay $39.12 for each share of the real estate investment trust, representing a premium of about 25% to its closing price on Friday. Shares of the REIT jumped about 23%. Elevated interest rates have put pressure on landlords with loans on rental housing and other commercial real estate properties.
Researchers looking for clues to why some types of cancer are on the rise in younger adults say they’ve found an interesting lead — a connection to accelerated biological aging.
A rare find in the Hamptons, the unpretentious 2.8-acre Sagaponack spread is surrounded by 30 acres of protected land.
Traditionally, investing in real estate has been seen as a path to wealth, but it comes with a fair share of expenses and responsibilities, including maintenance and property management. Real estate investment trusts (REITs), however, allow individuals to participate in the real estate market without having to buy physical properties. While REITs cater to investors […] The post How Much Money You Need to Invest in REITs appeared first on SmartReads by SmartAsset.
MONTREAL — The Quebec Professional Association of Real Estate Brokers says Montreal-area home sales rose 14.2 per cent in March compared with the same month last year. The association says home sales in the region totalled 4,488 for the month, up from 3,930 in March 2023. But it says this level of transactional activity remains under the historical average recorded for this time of year. The median price for all housing types was up year-over-year, led by a 5.6 per cent rise for the price of a s
Can private developers solve Hilton Head’s workforce housing problem? The family that developed this 48-person housing option thinks so.
One of Boise’s biggest untouched parcels of farmland could soon get developed into housing, shopping
Real estate investment trusts -- REITs -- are essentially mutual funds that buy real estate instead of stocks. While some experts argue that REITs provide portfolio diversification and are a great way...
(Bloomberg) -- The stocks of apartment landlords staged the biggest rally in nearly four months after Blackstone Inc., the world’s largest commercial real estate owner, stepped up its bet on the industry. Most Read from BloombergTrumpism Is Emptying ChurchesTrump Media Spirals as 36% Dive From Debut Erases BillionsGermany to Order Ships, Armored Vehicles Worth Up to €7 BillionWhy India’s South Rejects Modi — And Why It MattersTrump Media’s Accounting Firm Has Audit Deficiency HistoryAn index tra
Lori Coryell got an assumable mortgage to buy two homes in Oregon at 2.5% and 3.5% rates. Transferring a loan is rare and difficult, but can pay off.
(Bloomberg) -- Blackstone Inc. struck a roughly $10 billion deal for an apartment landlord in the latest sign that the real estate investor sees a ripe moment to pour money into the property market. Most Read from BloombergTrumpism Is Emptying ChurchesWhy India’s South Rejects Modi — And Why It MattersRBC Fires CFO Ahn After Probe Into Personal RelationshipGermany to Order Ships, Armored Vehicles Worth Up to €7 BillionYellen Implores China to Rethink Economic Growth StrategyBlackstone agreed to
Having children may take a biological toll on the body, according to the latest research.
For seniors, coordinating the medical care they need can be a full-time job. It's exhausting.
Graham shared a carousel of photos from her sun-drenched trip to Mexico
Insiders told The Washington Post of the former president’s supposed strategy to end Russia’s invasion.