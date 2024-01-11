'Senseless' crime spree left their father dead: This act of kindness has a grieving family 'in shock'

It took Karen Lopez and her husband two years to find a vehicle large enough to support her family. Sometimes the couple, who have seven children, had to take two cars whenever they went out.

On Dec. 27, their van was destroyed and their patriarch, Jerry Lopez, was killed in a carjacking spree, robbing Lopez of a husband, her children of a father, and the family of a vehicle they relied on for day-to-day activities.

After her husband’s murder, Lopez and her children received a 2016 Mercedes Sprinter 12-passenger van. It was presented to them on Jan. 4, said Tyler Corder, chief financial officer at Findlay Automotive Group.

Corder said the auto company found out about the death of Lopez’s husband through local news outlets and felt compelled to reach out to police and help the family. Corder said an officer told him the mother of seven now had no transportation.

“The van was destroyed,” he told USA TODAY Monday afternoon. “It was full of bullet holes and the windshield was knocked out. And then her husband had died in the van, so it wasn't like this van was something that the family could even think about taking back once it got repaired.”

Corder’s team checked the company’s inventory and found a 12-passenger van at one of their Acura dealerships. The Clark County School District Police Department also gave the family much-needed car seats for six of their young children.

Corder handed Lopez the keys to the van on Thursday, calling it an “emotional experience.”

“It had only been a week since her husband had been murdered so we tried to be as delicate as we could in dealing with her,” he said. “She had a couple of her friends with her to kind of give her emotional support.”

Karen Lopez and Tyler Corder on Jan. 4, 2024. Corder works for Findlay Auto Group, who donated the van to Lopez after her husband Jerry Lopez, was killed during a carjacking on Dec. 27, 2023a.

A van donated to a Las Vegas family on Jan. 4, 2024.

Widowed mother had no vehicle to take sick children to doctor’s appointments

Lopez has seven children – five boys and two girls. Their ages range from 3 to 11 and many of them have special needs.

She told USA TODAY on Tuesday that she is “in shock” by the van donation to help her family.

“It was a big thing because finding a big car is not easy,” she said. “My kids are sick right now. I tried to call DispatchHealth for them to come out to visit with the kids … for two days, they had no appointment.”

She said many people take for granted the fact that they have transportation or car seats for doctor’s visits.

Jerry Lopez and his wife, Karen.

13 years of marriage, one kid, six adoptions

Her late husband, Jerry, was a caring person who loved Jesus and attended Life Baptist Church. They met in 2009 and were friends for about a year. They started dating and about six months later were married. They were married for just over 13 years.

They have one biological child, their 11-year-old, and adopted six additional children.

“Our family was his whole world,” Lopez said. “He was all hands on father. Most days, he wouldn’t even sit his stuff down. He would just jump in with the kids. His first thing every time he came into the house was he’d kiss all the kids on their heads. He’d come over and kiss me and even give my mom a kiss.”

The Lopez family, made up of Jerry Lopez, Karen Lopez and their seven children.

He’d make pancakes on Saturdays for the kids and would drop everything to help someone in need. He never raised his voice and was a kind, gentle soul, she said.

He always told them the best part of his day was coming home to his family, Lopez recalled.

But last week, he wasn’t able to do that.

Husband was heading to work when he was killed in the early hours of Dec. 27

Lopez’s husband worked for ImageFIRST, delivering medical scrubs, linen and other items to healthcare facilities.

On Dec. 27, his best friend and coworker called Lopez to ask if he was still at home because he wasn’t at work and he wasn’t answering his phone.

Jerry was normally early to work, she said. She checked the family’s security camera and saw that he left for work as planned. She tried to call but he didn’t answer. Shortly after, his friend told her about a news alert regarding an active shooting in the area where her husband normally passes for work. She checked his location and saw that’s where his phone pinged.

“I was freaking out,” she said. “I hung up the phone and ran downstairs to my mom and stepdad who live with us and asked if they would watch the kids so I can go try to find out what's going on and go find Jerry.”

Her stepfather went with her and after getting very little information from police, she was finally told that her husband had died a few hours later.

Karen Lopez and her husband, Jerry.

Jerry’s death was part of a carjacking spree that ended with the suspect, 36-year-old Justin Davidson, dying at one of the crime scenes.

The incident started around 3:46 a.m. that day when someone called the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department about gunshots, the department said in a news release.

Police said the suspect, Davidson, was shooting a gun behind his parents' home. His parents woke up when they heard the shots and when they went to see what was going on, he began shooting at his parents. His mother was killed during the incident.

Throughout the night, Davidston stole four vehicles, including the Lopez family’s van. Davidson pulled up alongside Lopez’s van and fired a round into the vehicle, police said. He got out of the SUV he had previously stolen and shot again into Lopez’s van.

He entered the van from the passenger side and pushed Lopez out. Officers shot their weapons at Davidson, hitting him multiple times. Still, Davidson drove off, running over Lopez.

Karen Lopez and her husband, Jerry. Jerry was killed in a carjacking spree in the early morning hours of Dec. 27. 2023.

Officers requested medical attention for Lopez, who died at the scene. Davidson fled the scene but was eventually pronounced dead as well.

Investigators with the LVMPD found a notebook with a diagram of a “potential ambush situation,” leading them to believe Davidson was prepared to have an armed confrontation with law enforcement.

At two separate homes Davidson is known to frequent, investigators found tactical equipment, prepper supplies, numerous military manuals and documents regarding police responses to mass casualty incidents.

The investigation is ongoing.

Shooting victim’s children ask ‘Why would somebody do that?’

Lopez said the family is still processing Jerry’s death.

“Every single day, my kids ask where daddy is,” she said, adding that she tells them he is in heaven with Jesus.

“They keep asking why Jesus won't give us back or daddy and my oldest just keeps saying ‘Why would somebody do that?’” she said. “We miss him so much. With the little ones, it’s hard to explain to them and their little minds what happened. And for me, I love the love of my life. I just never thought this would be my life. I thought we would grow old together.”

She said his death was senseless.

Karen and Jerry Lopez and their seven children. On Dec. 27, 2023, Jerry was killed in a carjacking spree in Las Vegas.

Their church has started fundraising for the family, which will help because they are still in talks with their insurance company to work out the details with the vehicle her husband was driving when he was killed.

Lopez wants people to be grateful for who and what they have because you never know when it could be taken away from you, she said. She also wants Jerry to be remembered for the amazing person he was.

“He was not some five minute, senseless interaction with some guy,” she said. “Jerry was so much more than that … He loved the Lord. He loved his family. He was there for his friends and the foster community.”

To donate to Lopez and her seven children, visit www.lifebaptist.churchcenter.com/giving/to/the-jerry-lopez-family.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Las Vegas carjacking spree: Victim Jerry Lopez's family gifted new van