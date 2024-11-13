Sentences for attempted murder and GBH could be cut in Labour crime review

Charles Hymas
·4 min read
David Gauke
David Gauke

Jail sentences for some serious crimes could be reduced under a government review to tackle the prison overcrowding crisis.

In an interview with The Telegraph, David Gauke, the former Tory justice secretary who is heading the review of sentencing for Labour, said he was concerned by “significant inflation” in the length of jail terms in the past 20 years.

He warned there had been a knock-on “ratcheting” effect where previous governments’ decisions to set a higher minimum term for murder, for example, had led to sentences for other crimes such as manslaughter and GBH also being increased in a “haphazard, reactive” way.

Some sentence lengths for serious crimes have nearly doubled in 20 years. In September, five of Britain’s most senior former judges blamed these increases for an unsustainable growth in the prison population which led the Ministry of Justice (MoJ) to almost run out of spaces this summer.

The review – which is due to report in April – has been tasked by Shabana Mahmood, the Justice Secretary, to investigate the “framework around longer custodial sentences”.

Mr Gauke said that central to this had been the introduction of minimum terms for offences under schedule 21 of the Sentencing Act of 2003.

“We don’t just restrict judges and magistrates with a maximum sentence, but we also impose a minimum sentence,” said Mr Gauke.

“The point I would make on serious offenders is there are many crimes where prison is the right answer, but what we have seen in recent years is a very substantial increase in sentences. We want to be able to have a look at whether, in terms of achieving the purposes of custodial sentences, is that right and justified?

“What we have found within the criminal justice system is a ratcheting effect. One piece of legislation that maybe increases the maximum sentence in a particular area or maybe imposes a minimum sentence, and then, contrary to the intentions perhaps of Parliament at that time, that has a knock on effect more widely.

“As a consequence, we have seen very significant sentence inflation. And I think we need to just be able to step back and look at this again.”

For serious indictable offences such as manslaughter and GBH, the average prison sentence is now 62.4 months – almost two years longer than in 2010, according to MoJ data. More than two and a half times as many people were sentenced to 10 years or more in 2022 than in 2010.

Mr Gauke confirmed that the review would consider proposals to replace many short sentences with tougher community punishments which he advocated as justice secretary. He said the evidence suggested short jail terms were “ineffective” as they “merely disrupt people’s lives” and made offenders “more criminal not less”.

“What tends to set criminals on a path to rehabilitation is a home, a job and strong family links. Short prison sentences are damaging for all of those,” he said.

The review will consider proposals for more criminals to serve sentences on electronic tags in their homes under curfews and geographic restrictions rather than prison, provided it “still protects the public”, said Mr Gauke.

He said he would be looking to countries such as the Netherlands and Sweden, which had successfully switched to community alternatives through the use of technology including electronic monitoring for drink and drugs as well as using AI to assess offenders’ risk.

He suggested the UK could adopt a Swedish system where mobile apps – on ex-prisoners’ smartphones or watches – are used to alert them to appointments and work so that they are less likely to miss them and reoffend.

Mr Gauke accepted, however, that there was an argument for longer prison terms for prolific offenders so that there could be more “intense” efforts to turn them away from crime under the close supervision of prison and support staff.

He said he would also be looking at jurisdictions such as Texas, where offenders could earn points to secure earlier release from prison for good behaviour and engaging with work, education and training. He is due to accompany Ms Mahmood on a visit to the state in the New Year.

“Rewarding someone for engaging in courses, behaving well, co-operating with the authorities, demonstrating a willingness to be rehabilitated, preparing for a life outside prison may well play a part in when they are released to an extent that is greater than currently happens,” said Mr Gauke.

The MoJ announced on Wednesday night that Mr Gauke will be joined on the review by Lord Burnett, the former lord chief justice, Peter Lewis, the former chief executive of the Crown Prosecution Service (CPS), Michael Spurr, former head of the prison and probation service and Andrea Simon, executive director of End Violence Against Women.

