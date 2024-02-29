Sentencing date set for Prince George drug traffickers

A sentencing date has been set for two men found guilty of trafficking-related charges stemming from a police raid on a Prince George apartment in July 2019.

Marshall Luther Cade, born 1994, and John Jacob Ceal, born 1990, are scheduled to appear next month in Prince George Supreme Court on March 18 to 22.

In June 2023, Cade was found guilty of possessing cocaine, methamphetamine and fentanyl for the purpose of trafficking, while Ceal was found guilty of possessing cocaine for the purpose of trafficking.

The two men had been running a dial-a-dope operation with Shawn Brian Omark Whaling, born 1992, with 23 visits and 19 transactions in Prince George, using vehicles driven by Ceal and Whaling.

RCMP raided a three-bedroom apartment, and Cade leapt out a window in an escape attempt, injuring his ankle. Ceal was then found in one of the bedrooms and also arrested.

Police seized a cellphone, $3,940 in cash, 184.46 grams of cocaine, 11.4 grams of heroin-fentanyl and 135.8 grams of methamphetamine, from the apartment. They also seized $1,182 cash and cocaine prepackaged in 17 small bags carried by Cade. More cash and cocaine was found throughout the apartment, adding up to 280 grams and $2,245.

A search warrant was also executed on Whaling's 200-block North Ospika Boulevard home, and police seized 61 grams of cocaine, $33,200 in cash and drug trafficking paraphernalia. Whaling later pled guilty to possessing the cocaine for the purpose of trafficking.

With files from Mark Nielsen.

Tom Summer, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, Alaska Highway News