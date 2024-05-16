Sentencing delayed for Colerain HS student who pleaded guilty to assaulting teacher

The Canadian Press

WINNIPEG — The ex-wife of admitted serial killer Jeremy Skibicki recounted her violent marriage with the man during the second week of his murder trial. The woman told court she met Skibicki at Siloam Mission, a Winnipeg homeless shelter, while she was struggling with drug addiction in February 2018. Skibicki was with two other men, she said, and the group invited her back to Skibicki's home. "He said he really likes this one ... referring to me," the 44-year-old testified Thursday. Skibicki, 37