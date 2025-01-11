Sentencing finalizes Trump's conviction, ends embarrassing chapter in his return to the White House

PETER CHARALAMBOUS
·4 min read

For the six weeks Donald Trump spent in a Manhattan courtroom for his criminal hush money trial last year, the former president never spoke a word on the record.

That changed Friday at the president-elect's sentencing.

Trump originally faced up to four years in prison after being convicted of falsifying business records as part of an alleged scheme to influence the 2016 election by paying off an adult film actress who said she had a long-denied affair with Trump in 2006, three months after his wife gave birth to his youngest son.

MORE: Trump sentencing transcript: Listen to Trump's entire hush money sentencing hearing

ADVERTISEMENT

Appearing virtually in the same courtroom where the trial took place, Trump -- now the president-elect -- used Friday's sentencing hearing to unleash a seven-minute recitation of his grievances with the criminal justice system.

He proclaimed his innocence, bragged about his election victory, accused prosecutors of engaging in a political witch hunt, criticized his former lawyer and home state, and contrasted his experience with an ongoing natural disaster.

"With all that's happening in our country today, with a city that's burning to the ground -- one of our largest, most important cities burning to the ground -- with wars that are uncontrollably going on, with all of the problems of inflation and attacks on countries, and all of the horrible things that are going on, I got indicted over calling a legal expense a legal expense," said Trump.

The unprecedented hearing -- which Trump attended virtually from his Mar-a-Lago estate in Florida -- capped off a yearslong tumultuous and, at times, embarrassing ordeal that resulted in him becoming the first former president to be criminally convicted. While the sentencing cemented his status as a convicted criminal, Trump suggested that his electoral victory in November amounted to a political acquittal, claiming voters' support for him was a wholesale rejection of what he called the "weaponization of government."

PHOTO: Attorney Emil Bove looks on as President-elect Donald Trump appears remotely for a sentencing hearing in front of New York State Judge Juan Merchan at New York Criminal Court in Manhattan in New York City, Jan. 10, 2025. (Brendan Mcdermid/Reuters)
PHOTO: Attorney Emil Bove looks on as President-elect Donald Trump appears remotely for a sentencing hearing in front of New York State Judge Juan Merchan at New York Criminal Court in Manhattan in New York City, Jan. 10, 2025. (Brendan Mcdermid/Reuters)

"The people of our country got to see this firsthand because they watched the case in your courtroom," said Trump, who vowed to appeal the verdict. "They got to see this firsthand and then they voted, and I won and got the largest number of votes by far, of any Republican candidate in history."

ADVERTISEMENT

Due to Trump's electoral victory and his forthcoming presidential immunity, Judge Juan Merchan imposed what he said was the "only lawful sentence" of an unconditional discharge. The unusual sentence -- which carried no punishment for Trump's actions -- finalized the judgment against Trump, allowing him to appeal.

Merchan suggested that Trump would have received a stiffer sentence had he been a private citizen -- but that the "extraordinary legal protections" provided by the office of the presidency left him no other options.

"It is the office of the president that bestows those far-reaching protections to the office holder, and it was the citizenry of this nation that recently decided that you should once again receive the benefits of those protections, which include, among other things, the Supremacy Clause and presidential immunity," said Merchan.

But Merchan was clear that while Trump's status as president-elect limited his sentencing options, it did not change the fact that a jury of twelve New Yorker's convicted the former president for what Merchan described in a filing last week as a "premeditated and continuous deception."

"Despite the extraordinary breadth of those protections, one power they do not provide is a power to erase a jury verdict," Merchan told the courtroom Friday.

ADVERTISEMENT

MORE: Trump sentencing: Judge gives Trump 'unconditional discharge' to respect presidency

Merchan had previously, in a court filing, criticized Trump for his "disdain for the Third Branch of government" and "lack of respect for judges, juries, grand juries and the justice system as a whole." But the judge refrained from explicitly criticizing Trump during Friday's hearing.

Prosecutor Joshua Steinglass felt otherwise. The assistant Manhattan DA said that Trump "caused enduring damage to public perception of the criminal justice system and has placed officers of the court in harm's way."

"Instead of preserving, protecting, and defending our constitutionally-established system of criminal justice, the defendant -- the once and future president of the United States -- has engaged in a coordinated campaign to undermine its legitimacy," Steinglass said.

According to Steinglass, the probation officer who interviewed Trump last year found that Trump "sees himself as above the law and won't accept responsibility for his actions." Steinglass highlighted that Trump threatened to retaliate against prosecutors, criticized the trial as corrupt and a sham "too many times to tabulate," and made "unrelenting" attacks on the justice system.

ADVERTISEMENT

"Far from expressing any kind of remorse for his criminal conduct, the defendant has purposefully bred disdain for our judicial institutions and the rule of law, and he's done this to serve his own ends and to encourage others to reject the jury verdict that he finds so distasteful," Steinglass said.

MORE: Timeline: Manhattan DA's Stormy Daniels hush money case against Donald Trump

Despite all that, Steinglass said that the Manhattan district attorney recommended against any punishment for the former president, adopting the same reasoning as Judge Merchan.

"The American public has the right to a presidency unencumbered by pending court proceedings or ongoing sentence-related obligations," Steinglass said.

Nineteen months after Trump was indicted, Merchan ended the sentencing with a kind remark to the defendant who would in ten days become the president of the United States.

"Sir, I wish you Godspeed as you assume your second term in office. Thank you," Merchan said.

Sentencing finalizes Trump's conviction, ends embarrassing chapter in his return to the White House originally appeared on abcnews.go.com

Latest Stories

  • Justin Trudeau Reveals the Comeback That Shut Down Trump’s ‘51st State’ Chatter

    Justin Trudeau has revealed the quip that silenced Donald Trump’s taunting that Canada should become the “51st state” during his visit to Mar-a-Lago last month. The outgoing Canadian prime minister told MSNBC’s Jen Psaki that Trump broached the question of Canada’s sovereignty—a gibe he resurfaced earlier this week after Trudeau resigned—when the pair met in December. “It actually sort of came up at one point,” Trudeau said. “And then we started musing back and forth about this. When I started t

  • Trump Goes on Bonkers Rant After Hush Money Trial Sentencing

    Donald Trump decried that his hush money trial was a “witch hunt” during his sentencing hearing Friday, but he saved his biggest fireworks for a post-hearing rant on Truth Social. “After spending tens of millions of dollars, wasting over 6 years of obsessive work that should have been spent on protecting New Yorkers from violent, rampant crime that is destroying the City and State, coordinating with the Biden/Harris Department of Injustice in lawless Weaponization, and bringing completely basele

  • Here's Why Michelle Obama, Who Would Have Sat By Trump, Skipped Carter's Funeral

    The former first lady was the only spouse who did not attend along with the five living presidents.

  • 15 Suuuuper Awkward Moments From Jimmy Carter's Funeral Everyone Is Talking About

    What a weird day.

  • Greenland’s leader says he’s ready to talk to Trump

    Greenland Prime Minister Mute Egede said on Friday he was ready to speak with US President-elect Donald Trump, who has said he wants control over the Arctic island, and urged respect for the island’s independence aspirations.

  • Michelle Obama doesn't attend state funeral for Jimmy Carter

    Former first lady Michelle Obama did not attend the state funeral Thursday for former President Jimmy Carter.

  • Steve Bannon Pitches a Fit Over George W. Bush’s Trump Handshake Snub

    Former Trump White House adviser Steve Bannon complained about George W. Bush not shaking Donald Trump’s hand while the two attended the funeral of former President Jimmy Carter Thursday in Washington, D.C. On his War Room podcast, Bannon began by saying how poor a president Bush was. “Bush walks in. The worst president in the history of the country. They did this in a poll yesterday saying that in modern times—among modern presidents, I guess, from Jack Kennedy forward, or maybe Eisenhower forw

  • Trump-Appointed Justice Casts Deciding Vote Against Him

    President-elect Donald Trump’s eleventh-hour attempt to block his Friday sentencing in his New York hush-money case was rejected Thursday by the Supreme Court in a narrow 5-4 ruling. Justice Amy Coney Barrett, who was appointed by Trump to the high court in 2020, cast the deciding vote along with the court’s liberals and Chief Justice John Roberts. The president-elect filed an emergency request with the Supreme Court Wednesday hoping to delay his Jan. 10 sentencing, arguing that it would damage

  • WATCH: Karen Pence Appears to Snub Trump Greeting at Jimmy Carter’s Funeral

    Karen Pence remained seated and stared forward stoically as Donald and Melania Trump walked past her at Jimmy Carter’s funeral Thursday morning. The lack of a Trump greeting—which she later gave to George W. Bush and his wife, Laura—was quickly deemed a snub by many online. Democrats praised her for the decision, while some conservatives labeled her classless. Trump’s former VP Mike Pence, stood up to greet both Melania and the president-elect before they continued to their seats in the row in f

  • How the U.S. could in fact make Canada an American territory

    How precisely Donald Trump could make good on his threat to annex Canada can be found in the U.S. Constitution. There is both potential and precedent in American history.

  • Duckworth: Trump’s Pentagon pick has less experience than Applebee’s manager

    Sen. Tammy Duckworth (D-Ill.), a decorated combat veteran and member of the Senate Armed Services Committee, says President-elect Trump’s pick to lead the Department of Defense is dangerously unqualified and has less management experience than someone running an Applebee’s restaurant. “The manager of the average Applebee’s has probably managed more people than Pete Hegseth,” Duckworth…

  • The man who could become Canada's future PM

    As a conservative populist poised to win power, Pierre Poilievre has drawn comparisons to Donald Trump - but he has a very Canadian story.

  • Donald Trump’s Disaster-Hijacking Playbook Exposed By Expert On Right-Wing Media

    Nicole Hemmer also explored the potent cocktail — involving the president-elect — that means "everything just feels worse all the time."

  • Melania Returns to D.C. Spotlight With ‘Pilgrim Outfit’

    Melania Trump is back in Washington D.C. to attend the funeral of former president Jimmy Carter, and her choice of outfit hasn’t gone unnoticed. The 54-year-old sat alongside her husband, President-elect Donald Trump, in the National Cathedral in the capital Thursday morning. And while some couldn’t help but become invested in just what had Barack Obama and Trump yammering so much, others couldn’t get over Melania’s choice of clothing. Melania wore a long-sleeve Valentino black coat dress with a

  • Attempting to annex Canada would spell disaster for the U.S. at home and abroad

    Canadians would never passively accept the loss of their national identity — any forced integration would be violently opposed and quickly devolve into a nightmare scenario for both nations.

  • Vice President-elect JD Vance resigns from the Senate

    COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Vice President-elect JD Vance is resigning from his seat in the U.S. Senate, effective Friday.

  • Appeals court denies bid to block public release of special counsel's report on Trump Jan. 6 probe

    WASHINGTON (AP) — A federal appeals court on Thursday denied a bid to block the public release of special counsel Jack Smith's report on President-elect Donald Trump's efforts to overturn his 2020 election loss.

  • Trump gets an ‘unconditional discharge’ in hush money conviction − a constitutional law expert explains what that means

    A New York state court judge sentenced Donald Trump in his hush money case to ‘unconditional discharge.’ What does that mean?

  • Trump loves populists and strongmen. Here's who he's invited to the inauguration

    By inviting foreign leaders like former Brazilian president Bolsonaro to his swearing-in, Trump is breaking another norm - and US political tradition.

  • Liberal MP vying to be next prime minister dismisses importance of French language

    Ottawa MP Chandra Arya — who announced on Thursday that he would be running to replace Justin Trudeau as the next Liberal leader and prime minister — says he doesn't speak French and doesn't believe it will matter to French-speaking Canadians.During an interview on CBC News Network's Power & Politics on Thursday, host David Cochrane asked Arya about his French ability."How's your French?" Cochrane asked near the end of the interview."Nope," Arya immediately replied.When asked if his lack of Fren