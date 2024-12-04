Seoul residents 'deeply disturbed' by Yoon's martial law surprise

STORY: ::December 4, 2024

::Seoul residents say they are 'deeply disturbed'

by President Yoon's surprise martial law

“It was an experience that I’ve only seen in movies, and I realised how much more serious it is than I had imagined. The current economic condition (in South Korea) is difficult, and the fact that the president is causing such anxiety among residents makes the situation so much worse. I’m deeply disturbed by this kind of situation, and I’m very concerned about the future of the country.”

“Last night, I happened to wake up from my sleep and came across the news. At first, I was scared and very confused. I kept thinking, 'What is going on? Is this something that could actually happen in this era?' I couldn't sleep until the martial law was lifted because I was so frightened.”

"I only knew that martial law was declared for some reason, but it ended so uneventfully that the reason felt meaningless. It just felt a bit strange to me."

In a televised address on Tuesday (December 3), Yoon told the nation that martial law was needed to defend the country from nuclear-armed North Korea and pro-North anti-state forces, as well as protect its free constitutional order, although he cited no specific threats.

Following Yoon’s declaration, chaotic scenes broke out as helmeted troops climbed into the parliament building through shattered windows and military helicopters hovered overhead.

Parliamentary aides responded by using fire extinguishers to repel the soldiers and protesters scuffled with police outside.

In a swift response within hours of the declaration, South Korea's parliament, with 190 of its 300 members present, unanimously passed a motion requiring martial law be lifted, including all 18 members present from Yoon's party. The president then rescinded the declaration.