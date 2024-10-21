Seoul summons Moscow envoy to demand withdrawal of North Korean troops from Russia

South Korean Vice Foreign Minister Kim Hong-kyun, at right, speaks to Russian ambassador to South Korea Georgy Zinoviev at the Foreign Ministry in Seoul on October 21, 2024.

South Korea's Vice foreign minister Kim Hong-kyun Kim told the Russian ambassador to South Korea, Georgiy Zinoviev, that the deployment of North Korean troops and weapons for Russia's war in Ukraine “poses a significant security threat" to South Korea and to the international community.

South Korea summoned the Russian ambassador to Seoul Monday to criticise Pyongyang’s decision to send thousands of soldiers to support Moscow’s war in Ukraine, the foreign ministry said, calling for their immediate withdrawal.

About 1,500 North Korean special forces soldiers are already in Russia acclimatising, likely to head to the front lines soon, Seoul’s spy agency said Friday, with additional troops set to depart soon, Pyongyang’s first such deployment overseas.

South Korea, which has long claimed the nuclear-armed North is supplying Russia with weaponry for use in Ukraine, has expressed alarm over the deployment, which comes after Kim Jong Un and Russian President Vladimir Putin signed a military deal in June.

Kim told the Russian ambassador to South Korea, Georgiy Zinoviev, that North Korea supplying Russia with weaponry and troops for the war in Ukraine “poses a significant security threat not only to South Korea but to the international community.”



