Separate shootings at La Gran Plaza, northwest Fort Worth neighborhood kill 2, injure 2

Fort Worth police are investigating two separate shootings, one of them at La Gran Plaza, that killed two people and injured at least two more in the early hours of Oct. 12, officials say.

Officers were dispatched to a shooting call at La Gran Plaza at 4200 S. Freeway around 2:15 a.m., according to the 911 call sheet. Around 30 units responded.

Police told KDFW-TV that a large group of people were involved in an altercation at that location, and someone fired into the crowd. One person was killed and another person critically injured, KDFW reported.

Around 2 a.m. officers were dispatched to NE 33rd Street regarding a separate incident, according to KDFW. One person had been fatally shot and another injured.

The Tarrant County Medical Examiner will identify the victims. Both shootings are under investigation.

