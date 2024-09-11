September 11,2024: Warmer air on the way
Chief Meteorologist Damon Lane shows the warm up on the way and the 90s that are returning
Donald Trump's son was mercilessly mocked after delivering an epic self-own.
Here's what the candidates reportedly did when the cameras weren't rolling.
X users are speaking out against the website's chairman following his comments about the Grammy winner.
Donald Trump called for ABC News to be shut down during a rant about the way he was treated by the network during his presidential debate against Kamala Harris. The former president called into Fox & Friends on Wednesday morning to complain that he’d faced a “rigged deal” with the debate, with moderators “correcting everything” he said while “not correcting with her.” Asked why he felt moderators hadn’t corrected Harris in the same way, Trump answered: “Because they’re dishonest.” “I think ABC t
We did not hallucinate Trump saying that Harris wants "transgender operations on illegal aliens that are in prison."
MSNBC’s Morning Joe crew were left in hysterics Wednesday morning over Donald Trump’s barking-mad claim in the presidential debate that immigrants are eating people’s dogs.The show aired a montage of some of the most iconic moments in history from previous debates, including Ronald Reagan’s “there you go again” line used against Jimmy Carter in 1980 and Lloyd Bentsen’s 1988 quip assuring Dan Quayle that he was “no Jack Kennedy.” The compilation ended with Trump saying: “In Springfield, they’re e
Who saw that coming?In a shocking slice of professionalism, or perhaps mind games, Donald Trump and Kamala Harris shared an awkward handshake before Tuesday night’s presidential debate. Harris initiated the greeting, walking to behind Trump’s podium for the brief moment after they each took the stage—Trump from the left and Harris from the right on TV broadcasts. Read more at The Daily Beast.Get the Daily Beast's biggest scoops and scandals delivered right to your inbox. Sign up now.Stay informe
One of Donald Trump's obsessions is lampooned in the spot — with some help from Barack Obama.
The conservative attorney and longtime Trump critic mocked the former president over his "brutal" debate performance.
The restaurant owner purchased a digital billboard for Donald Trump in Minnesota, where Tim Walz is governor
Kamala Harris proved to be more than Donald Trump’s match on facts, command of subject area and overall temperament
The late night host had a question about the former first lady.
An Edmonton woman took to TikTok to share a clip of herself being squished in a middle seat on an airplane.
The former president spread lies about Democrats' position on abortion.
CNN fact-checker Daniel Dale appeared on TV screens soon after the Trump-Harris debate ended Tuesday night to give his preliminary verdict—and declared that Donald Trump had lied at least 33 times during the 90-minute face-off.“This was a staggeringly dishonest debate performance from former President Trump,” Dale told host Jake Tapper. “Just lie after lie on subject after subject. By my preliminary count, Jake, Trump made at least 33 false claims. Thirty-three!“By contrast, by—again—a prelimina
One poor men's league team surely wasn't expecting to see one of the best goalies in history staring them down from their opponent's crease at 11 p.m. on a Monday.
The pop star recovered from the faux pas like a pro before making her way to her front row seat
The poignant reason the Princess of Wales has swapped Princess Diana's engagement ring for an eternity band with symbolic sapphires amid completing her preventative chemotherapy.
Republican strategist Karl Rove said Tuesday that former President Trump made a mistake by “lowering the bar” for Vice President Harris in the lead-up to the presidential debate. “I think it was a mistake for Trump to basically diminish her, calling her stupid and lowering the bar for her because expectations matter a lot in…
"I approve," the pop star said of the viral image