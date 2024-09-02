September is Childhood Cancer Awareness Month
Dr. Michael Roizen is 78 but says his biological age is 57.6. He takes five supplements daily, including a multivitamin.
"I took home pamphlets describing it as a 'silent killer' because most people miss the symptoms."
One man was taken to hospital with several severe injuries after being attacked by a grizzly bear in Rocky View County, about 53 kilometres northwest of Calgary on Sunday morning, according to Alberta EMS.Alberta RCMP, along with Alberta Fish and Wildlife and EMS responded to a call at around 10:20 a.m. just north of the intersection of Range Road 34 and Township Road 274.Mounties said the injuries could be life threatening.According to a spokesperson with the RCMP, the female grizzly bear was w
"Needless to say, I went home and googled a new doctor."
Some of these doctors were amazing... but I'm still terrified.
A man was found dead slumped over a table at a Costa Coffee shop - and may have been dead for more than three hours. It is claimed members of the public and NHS staff at Sandwell General Hospital in West Bromwich continued to use the café around him. It is understood a security guard noticed the 36-year-old from Birmingham had not moved at around 4.45pm - after slumping over at 1.30pm, on July 10. Doctors were alerted and tried to resuscitate the man. Reports claim the man had earlier been seen by medical staff at the hospital and received treatment before being discharged and referred to a nearby adult mental health facility. A spokesman for Sandwell and West Birmingham NHS Trust said: “We are investigating the circumstances around the sad, sudden death of a man on our hospital site. The coroner has been informed."
Family members of a 23-year-old man who died inside an Edmonton jail say they hope the fatality inquiry into his death leads to changes at the correctional facility.Timothy James McConnell, who went by TJ, died by suicide at the Edmonton Remand Centre on Jan. 11, 2021. McConnell had been on a waiting list for Suboxone treatment — a drug used to treat opioid withdrawal — and had pleaded in a health services request form to start treatment, 10 days before he was found unresponsive in his cell.A fa
Eight years after a public health emergency was decalred, illicit drugs continue to claim a devastating toll across B.C. Thousands have died, each of them representing a failure somewhere along the way. As Travis Prasad reports on this International Overdose Awareness Day, some surviving family members worry the public is losing interest.
Plans to reform health care in Alberta have raised concerns about potential reduced access to services such as abortion, medical assistance in dying, and in-vitro fertilization. The province's premier has suggested the possibility of transferring the operation of more rural hospitals to the Catholic health authority, Covenant Health. This proposal has prompted discussion and debate about the potential implications for Alberta's health care system. Global's Heather Yourex-West reports.
Simon Rubick had lost almost everything to decades of alcoholism and drug addiction. In 2022, he found himself without a vehicle and without a home, which forced his two teenage children to move in with friends. Rubick, who lives in the Denver suburb of Arvada, Colorado, knew he needed help.
When consumed naturally in fruits and vegetables, quercetin has some health advantages that are especially useful.
Five years ago, the government of West Bengal state in India pledged to clamp down on violence against doctors. It promised public hospitals better security equipment, female guards to support female physicians and controlled entry points, according to an internal government memo seen by Reuters. None of these measures had been implemented at the public hospital where a young female doctor was sexually assaulted and killed on Aug. 9, allegedly by a police volunteer, four trainee doctors there told Reuters.
"The world was fading and I realized I had to get offstage before I passed out. I had no choice but to leave."
As China builds fewer houses and bridges, its consumers buy cheaper, less-healthy meals, and as factories and farms invest in automation, a new fiscal challenge is emerging: the country's obesity rate may grow much faster and add to healthcare costs. Job stress, long work hours and poor diets are growing high- risk factors in the cities, while in rural areas, agriculture work is becoming less physically demanding and inadequate healthcare is leading to poor screening and treatment of weight problems, doctors and academics say. China is facing a twin challenge that feeds its weight problem: In a modernising economy underpinned by technological innovation, more jobs have become static or desk-bound, while a prolonged slowdown in growth is forcing people to adopt cheaper, unhealthy diets.
Strictly Come Dancing professional Amy Dowden partied with her friends and co-stars over the weekend, as she celebrated a major milestone.
In Gaza, an urgent effort is underway to stop the spread of a life-threatening disease. The detection of "Polio" in the densely populated strip has raised concerns, especially because the disease, which was almost eradicated in the 20th century, primarily affects children. To contain its spread, the United Nations has initiated a vaccination campaign, targeting 640,000 children in Gaza. Global's Touria Izri provides insight into the challenges and efforts involved in this critical campaign.
"I had spent 26 years of my life dedicated to women's health. In one terrible decision, the Supreme Court sent the rights of women in America about 70 years backward."
Two adults and two children were injured Sunday afternoon when their vehicle went off the road in Papineauville, Que., provincial police say.The crash happened at around 1:15 p.m. on Highway 323, the Sûreté du Québec (SQ) told Radio-Canada.The driver, a man in his 40s, was headed southbound on the highway when he lost control and ended up in the ditch, the SQ said.He and another passenger, a woman in her 40s, were taken to hospital with serious injuries, police said.Two children in the back of t