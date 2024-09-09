September is Florida’s Disaster Preparedness Month
September is Florida’s Disaster Preparedness Month
September is Florida’s Disaster Preparedness Month
Tropical Storm Francine has developed in the Gulf of Mexico on Monday. Here is the latest information, including the projected path of the storm.
The land is moving so fast that authorities have switched off gas and electricity to hundreds of homes.
It’s almost the middle of September, but the weather will soon act like it’s early August instead
A Dutch engineer wants to transform an expanse of arid land into green, fertile land teeming with wildlife — and in the process, change the weather
Keepers at Birdland in the Cotswolds have been trying to breed a southern cassowary for more than 25 years.
OWYHEE, Nev. (AP) — The family placed flowers by a pair of weathered cowboy boots, as people quietly gathered for the memorial of the soft-spoken tribal chairman who mentored teens in the boxing ring and teased his grandkids on tractor rides.
Raging wildfires in California and Nevada are forcing the mandatory evacuations of thousands of homes as forecasters warn of a few more days of record-breaking heat for parts of the West.
COPENHAGEN, Denmark (AP) — A young golden eagle attacked a toddler in Norway, clawing her so badly that she needed stitches, in what an ornithologist says is likely the bird’s fourth such attack on humans in the past week.
This is the time of year when meteorologists are on the lookout for hurricanes forming over the Atlantic Ocean. As Global News has previously reported, those hurricanes are increasingly super-sized because of warmer ocean waters, caused by climate change. Eric Sorensen reports on how the lack of hurricanes could be yet another signal our planet's climate systems are growing out of sync.
Hurricane warning issued for Gulf of Mexico as PTC 6 looms; NHC tracking 3 areas
On Sunday morning of last week, Lynn O'Connor took her two dogs and her neighbour's dog for a walk, as she often does, on her rural property near Washington state's Kettle Falls. The dogs took off, chasing something in the distance, but she couldn't quite see what."I thought it was cows," she told Daybreak South host Chris Walker. It was not cows. It was a black bear. And she was about two metres away from it."She was coming at me swiping and huffing, and she had her shoulders really big and her
BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — Tropical Storm Francine formed in the Gulf of Mexico on Monday and was expected to drench the Texas coast with rain before coming ashore in Louisiana as a hurricane on Wednesday night.
A low pressure area has an 80% chance of forming into a tropical depression in the next 48 hours, forecasters said.
Tropical Storm Francine has formed in the Atlantic and is expected to intensify, with storm surge and hurricane watches issued for the Louisiana coast
Several days of below-seasonal temperatures are on tap in southern Ontario as gusty, northwesterly winds blow through. We could see bands of lake-effect rain along the shores of Lake Huron and Georgian Bay, and we may even see some waterspouts, too
The wildfire in Jasper National Park has been declared under control as tourists are allowed to return to some areas, which many say is crucial to the community’s recovery.
JASPER, ALTA. — Nearly seven weeks since a wildfire forced the evacuation of Jasper National Park and burned nearly a third of the townsite's structures, Parks Canada says the blaze is now officially under control.
California Governor Gavin Newsom has declared an emergency after landslides buckled roads and left hundreds of residents without power in an affluent coastal area.
Heavy rain and strong wind gusts took hold of The Maritimes on Saturday, leading some regions to see over 100mm of rain. Rain will continue falling in the overnight and into Sunday for some. Another burst of moisture will effect Newfoundland on Monday. Meteorologist Laura Power has the details.
Saturday’s heavy rain will be followed by an encore presentation Sunday for some communities across the Maritimes