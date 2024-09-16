Sequins Were the Real Winners at the Emmys

Shōgun may have made Emmys history as the first-ever non-English language series to win for best drama, but on the red carpet, the real winner was a rather festive fashion fave: sequins.

Leading the way, of course, was The Bear’s Ayo Edebiri, who wore a custom-made Bottega Veneta gown in eye-catching red, black, white and yellow sequins. The strapless neckline and thigh-high split evoked “Nollywood vibes,” she told red carpet host Laverne Cox.

Taking a sartorial cue from 1968 classic film Barbarella, talk of the Ton Nicola Coughlan and Yellowjackets star Ella Purnell both dazzled in silver sequins. The Bridgerton star opted for drama via Prabal Gurung, with outsized, off-the-shoulder sleeves and a gorgeous hourglass silhouette, while the Fallout lead plunged into a slinky Rabanne number, which she paired with a dark plum lip.

Another notable sequin-wearing guest: The Bear's Liza Colón-Zayas, who made one of the most inspiring speeches of the night when she collected her award for Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series in a floor-length emerald green gown. “To the Latinas who are looking at me? Keep believing,” she said.

Sequins are no strangers to red carpets and stages generally. Loved by old-school style icons like Bianca Jagger, Diana Ross and Cher, the after-dark dressing staple fell our of favor thanks to their environmental impact. Previously crafted from petroleum-based plastics, which cannot be breakdown down, recycled or reused, leaving them to pile up in landfill. Thankfully, there are more sustainable versions in production now.

Other trends spotted on the Emmys red carpet included metallic dresses - like Kristen Wiig’s woven Oscar de la Renta and Gillian Anderson’s texture Emilia Wickstead gowns.

Hosted by Schitt's Creek father and son duo Dan Levy and Eugene Levy, the ceremony celebrated TV’s finest, awarding the likes of The Bear, Shōgun and Baby Reindeer.