Serbia indicts 13 for railway station awning collapse

BELGRADE (Reuters) - Prosecutors in the northern Serbian city of Novi Sad filed an indictment on Monday against 13 people in connection with the collapse of a railway station awning last month that killed 15 people and sparked a wave of protests.

The concrete awning of the recently renovated roof caved in on Nov. 1, killing 14 and injuring three. One of those hurt later died of their injuries.

Students, opposition supporters and the public have taken to the streets repeatedly after the accident, which they blamed on rampant government corruption and nepotism that resulted in shoddy construction. The government denies the allegations.

In a statement, the Higher Public Prosecutor's Office in Novi Sad, said it had indicted officials and executives including the former minister of infrastructure, his deputy and the designers and supervisors of the reconstruction project.

"The indictment was brought ... due to justified suspicion that they have committed a serious offence against general safety, ... caused general danger ... and (for) irregular and improper construction works," it said.

In line with Serbian law, the indictment only identified the defendants using their initials.

Transport, Construction and Infrastructure Minister Goran Vesic, Trade Minister Tomislav Momirovic and the head of state-run Serbian Railways have resigned over the incident.

On Nov. 4, Vesic said he would resign, but that he could not accept responsibility for the accident in Novi Sad.

On Nov. 21, police detained 11 people in connection with the accident, including Vesic, whom the court released from detention on Nov. 27.

Serbia's populist president, Aleksandar Vucic, said those responsible must be held to account.

(Reporting by Aleksandar Vasovic; Editing by Sharon Singleton)