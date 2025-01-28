Serbia’s Putin-friendly PM quits after weeks of protests

Milos Vucevic, the Serbian prime minister, appealed for ‘calm’ in his resignation speech - Filip Stevanovic/Anadolu/Getty

The prime minister of Serbia has resigned following weeks of nationwide protests against corruption and bad governance.

Milos Vucevic announced his resignation on Tuesday, becoming the most senior official to step down since protests broke out in November and striking a blow to Serbia’s Russia-friendly ruling party.

“It is my unconditional decision to resign,” Mr Vucevic said at a press conference while appealing for calm. “It is my appeal for everyone to calm down the passions and return to dialogue.”

His departure comes after tens of thousands of people took to the streets on an almost daily basis to protest over the collapse of a roof at a railway station in the country’s second largest city, Novi Sad. The tragedy, which happened in November, killed 15 people, including several children.

Protesters, including students, teachers, office workers and farmers, have blamed the disaster on poor construction standards as well as corruption within the government, which is led by nationalist president Aleksandar Vucic.

On Tuesday, thousands of protesters ended a 24-hour blockade of a major traffic intersection in Belgrade as they piled pressure on the government.

Many had camped overnight at the junction, which links several major roads and motorways in the Serbian capital.

Last Friday, protesters organised a one-day general strike. Teachers, lawyers and other professions joined the walk-out and many schools were closed.

Protests turned violent when a car rammed demonstrators who were blocking a road, seriously injuring a female student.

The driver was detained and charged with attempted aggravated murder, but the incident further fuelled the anger of students, who have faced verbal and physical attacks in the past two months.

In office less than a year, Mr Vucevic was the mayor of Novi Sad between 2012 and 2022, a period which coincided with the renovation work on the city’s train station.

His resignation is likely to lead to an early parliamentary election, although his decision to step down must first be confirmed by Serbia’s parliament, which has 30 days to choose a new government or call a snap election.

The collapse of the railway station canopy has acted as a lightning rod for discontent with the increasingly autocratic rule of President Vucic, who is accused of curbing democratic freedoms while at the same time seeking Serbia’s accession to the EU.

On Friday, Mr Vucic addressed supporters of his ruling nationalist party in Jagodina, in central Serbia, saying that the country was “being attacked from both within and outside”.

The president and his ministers often accuse demonstrators of being backed by foreign powers.

Around a dozen people have been charged in connection with the canopy collapse, including the former transport minister Goran Vesic, who resigned days after it occurred.

Helena Ivanov, a political analyst in Serbia, told The Telegraph: “The prime minister resigned because after nearly three months of protests, the pressure was just too great. But his resignation is not one of the protesters’ demands so I think the demonstrations will continue.

“They want to see the release of all the documents relating to the construction work done at Novi Sad railway station.”

Ms Ivanov, an associate research fellow with the Henry Jackson Society think tank in Belgrade, added: “The resignation of the prime minister is too little, too late.

“This is now a major political crisis. It is growing every day. The tragedy at the train station was the trigger.

“It is illustrative of all the problems that Serbia faces: institutions not doing their jobs, the government lying to people. There are issues about state capture and freedom of the media – it’s about all these things.”

Moscow ally

Serbia, a historic ally of Russia, is one of the most pro-Moscow countries in Europe.

President Vucic has for years has cosied up to Russia’s Vladimir Putin despite his country’s ambitions to join the EU, while Mr Vucevic named a pair of pro-Russian politicians to his cabinet in 2024.

Mr Vucic refused to impose sanctions against Russia for its full-scale invasion of Ukraine, despite coming under pressure from the West.

He describes Russia and Serbia as “friends”.

Serbia appreciates the fact that Moscow has refused to recognise the independence of Kosovo, which declared independence from Belgrade in 2008. Belgrade regards it as a breakaway state with no legitimacy.

Serbia also remains heavily reliant on Russian gas.