Serbian Firefighters Help Battle Wildfires in North Macedonia

Serbian firefighters joined North Macedonian emergency forces to help battle wildfires near the border between North Macedonia and Bulgaria on July 16 and 17.

Footage released by the Ministry of Internal Affairs of the Republic of Serbia shows a red helicopter flying over the fires in the mountainous area in North Macedonia.

The ministry said that the Kamov Ka-32 helicopter operated for 10 hours and dumped around 70 tons of water on the fire.

“Temperatures are high, over 40 degrees, but we will try to deal with all that and continue our work here in North Macedonia,” said Branko Popratnjak, a member of the helicopter unit quoted by the ministry.

Serbian authorities said it was the first time this aircraft was deployed outside Serbia to assist in firefighting operations.

The European Commission said that following the activation of the EU Civil Protection Mechanism, North Macedonia would be assisted by one aircraft from Serbia, one from Croatia, two from Slovenia, and three from Turkey. Credit: Ministry of Internal Affairs of the Republic of Serbia via Storyful