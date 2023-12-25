Serbian police detain at least 38 people amid protests against election results

Serbian police said Monday they have detained at least 38 people who took part in a protest against reported widespread irregularities during a recent general ballot that declared the governing populists as winners of the parliamentary and local councils' elections.

Opposition group Serbia Against Violence has been staging protests since the Dec. 17 elections, saying there has been election fraud, particularly in the capital, Belgrade. Some politicians began a hunger strike.

On Sunday evening, protesters tried to enter Belgrade's city council, breaking windows, before riot police pushed them back using tear gas, pepper spray and batons.

Senior police official Ivica Ivkovic told reporters that those detained were facing charges of inciting violent change of constitutional order — in reference to attempting to overthrow the government — and violent behavior. He added that eight officers were injured, including some seriously.

The opposition said that police used excessive force and beat up some of its supporters.

Several hundred university students and other citizens on Monday blocked traffic at a key Belgrade street that hosts government headquarters, braving a police warning against the blockades of roads and bridges in the capital. No incidents were reported as some students played volleyball and soccer on a sunny day.

Police “are ready and capable of countering any acts of violence with determination," Ivkovic said.



Read more on FRANCE 24 English



Read also:

Election monitors slam Serbia vote over 'irregularities' after ruling party victory

Serbia's populists score sweeping victory in parliamentary election

War crimes denial threatens peace in former Yugoslavia, Europe's top rights body says